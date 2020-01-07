By LARRY NGALA

A new tournament, the Gold Fields trophy in Kakamega, formerly a Kenya Golf Union (KGU) approved competition, has been added to the 2020 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series calendar of events, bringing the number of contests in the series to 20.

According to this year’s KAGC calendar of events released by the KGU, the Gold Fields Trophy tournament to be played over 36 holes and which will count towards the KAGC points, will take place at Kakamega Sports Club from February 29 to March 1.

On the other hand, the national calendar will now start with the Mount Kenya Open at Nyeri Golf Club over the weekend of February 1 and 2. Over the years, the Sigona Bowl at Sigona Golf Club has always been the season opener in January.

The event has now been scheduled for March 7 to 8, while the Muthaiga Open will be the second event in the calendar, being held from February 22 and 23.

But as usual, the series will wind up in Mombasa with the Nyali Open whose 2020 edition will take place from December 12 to 13.

Besides the KAGC Order of Merit points, the 54-hole tournament also counts towards the World Amateur Ranking.

It is usual at the Nyali Open where the KGU presents the KAGC series formerly the Golfer-of-the-Year trophy, to the best amateur golfer and the best club.

Also included the calendar, are events such as the Easter Tannahill Shield, the Magical Kenya Open and the rotational Victoria Cup between national teams from Kenya and Uganda.

Last year’s Cup was hosted by Uganda at Entebbe Golf Club while this year’s championship will be staged at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa from June 24 to 27.

The Easter tournament will be at its usual venue Royal Nairobi Golf Club from April 10 to 12, with the Magical Kenya Open now part of the European Tour’s “Race to Dubai” series to take place at Karen Country Club from March 12 to 15 after the Pro-Am on March 11.

However, the venue of the Kenya Amateur Match play Championship, one of the two major amateur golf tournaments run by the KGU, and whose winners automatically qualify to play in the Magical Kenya Open, is yet to be announced.

The 2019 edition was held at Limuru Country Club where home player, Paul Muchangi, beat Golf Park’s William Odera in the 36-hole final match.