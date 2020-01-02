Golfers head to Machakos for season opener

By LARRY NGALA

The ICEA Lion King of Course golf series 2020 edition is on this weekend at the par 72 Machakos Golf Club course where the field of 120 players include a number of golfers from Malawi.

Formerly the Year Opener at Machakos, the event has with effect from this year been made a series, whose other legs will take place at Ruiru Sports Club, Nanyuki Sports Club, Nandi Bears Club and Mombasa Golf Club.

This is through the kind courtesy of the main sponsors ICEA Lion Insurance Group, who are teaming up with Machakos’ Gelian Hotel, which is expected to provide a four star hospitality during this weekend’s tournament.

Club captain Joe Mboya, the series convenor, said he was still accepting more names through post entries for this weekend’s tournament which gets under way from 6am.

“We have a number of post entries slots in the morning as well as in the afternoon," said the captain. He said though each of the five legs will crown its King of the Course, the overall winners in those events will battle it out for the Mega prize in 2021 at Machakos Golf Club, the home of the King of The Course which started in 2015, taking over from the then “Year Opener’’.

The players drawn to battle it out this weekend include defending champion Larry Wambua, a former captain at Machakos who is drawn at 7.58am along with 2018 King of The Course champion Adelbert Omooria of Kenya Railway Golf Club, Paul Orawo also from Railway and home player James Ndunda.

Other leading Machakos golfers eyeing for the crown include Francis Njeru, club chairman Swran Singh, Ben Mungata and Tim Ruhiu. Besides the home players, the event has also attracted a number of golfers from clubs like Railway, Golf Park, Kenya Air Force, Ruiru Sports Club and Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Some of those from Royal include Kenya Golf Union (KGU) vice chairman Ben Omuodo, Maurice Gitonga Njue, Mark Okeyo and David Komen.

At stake besides the overall title, will be over 15 other take away prize which include four for the club’s men members, two for both guests and ladies, staff winner, the two nines, junior winner and the longest drive for both men and women.

Mboya says the course is currently in a superb condition following the December rains, though one will have to keep the ball in play all the time in order to produce a decent score.