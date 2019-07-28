Great Rift player Njogu claims Coast Open title

By LARRY NGALA

Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Simon Njogu fired two over par 73 in the second round for a two-round total of seven over par 149 to win the 100th edition of the annual Coast Open golf championship at the par-71 Mombasa Golf Club course on Sunday.

The plus one handicap Njogu who had started with a round of five over par 76 on Saturday, made two birdies on the second and eighth three bogeys on the fourth, fifth and ninth.

He however managed to play level par at the back nine where he picked two birdies against two bogeys, to beat Samuel Njoroge of Railway, Limuru’s Francis Kimani, Nyali’s George Munyao and Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik all of whom tied on eight over par 150 each.

“I’m happy to have won this event. Making the cut in Karen Masters tournament motivated me to do more. The course was playing well, although the greens were a bit tough and wind made it difficult for players to know which club to use,’’ said Njogu, who three-putted the fourth hole.

For the overnight leaders George Munyao and Taimur Malik who had shot one over par 72 in the opening round, found the going tough though Munyao’s problems were mainly at the first nine where he picked up three double bogeys and two single bogeys though he managed to level the back nine with all pars. It was an improvement coming rather too late.

Malik on the other hand, made one par and a birdie at the front nine, dropping seven shots in addition to two bogeys at the back nine for the day's 78 same as Munyao.

The leaderboard;

149 Simon Njogu 76, 73

150 Samuel Njoroge 75, 75

150 Francis Kimani 73, 77

150 George Munyao 72, 78

150 Taimur Malik 72, 78

152 Paul Muchangi 73, 79