Great Rift prevail upon Western to win Inter-County tourney

By LARRY NGALA

Great Rift combined team beat Western (Mulembe) by 48 shots to claim the Inter County Challenge at the par-72 Thika Greens Golf Resort course at the weekend.

Based on the best 15 scores from each team, the Great Rift region, put together a total of 568 points against Mulembe’s 520 points, as the Sweet Banana team made up of players from Kisii County posted 516 to finish in third place while in fourth place was the Sunset team which drew its players from Nyanza counties.

Winning the individual title with score of 42 points was the handicap 21 S. Kanchory who beat men winner J. Kariuki and Cleophas Bor by one point.

Taking the ladies individual title was Irene Kinyanjui with a score of 36 points after beating Mildred Marubi on countback while the guest winner was Thika Sports Club’s Simon Karari who beat Muthaiga’s Patrick Karanja on countback with 39 points.

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Paul Orawo was the best Sunset player on 38 points same as Mulembe’s J. Ndombi. From the Sweet Banana team was the handicap five Adelbert Omooria who carded 40 points same with the Great Rift’s Ken Lucas.

Taking the junior title was Belinda Wanjiru from the Golf Park who carded 32 points. The event was sponsored by Ponyea India Medicare.

At Kiambu Golf Club, lady golfer Susan Kanyora carded 35 points made up of 19 and 16, to take the overall title in the Hon. Kanini Kega golf tournament sponsored by Medheal Group of Hospitals.

Kanyora beat men’s winner Mark Uiru on countback. Finishing second in the men’s category was Caesar Mugo on 34 points, after beating John Ngure on countback.

Michael Ngene took the gross title on 76 gross and taking the ladies first prize was Jillian Mwangi o 34, two points better than Wanjiru Karume.