Greg, Indiza clash in Safari Tours at Royal

The chase for slots in next year’s Magical Kenya Open, is on this weekend at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

The 2019/2020 Kenya Open Golf Limited-organised Safari Tour marks its third leg at the club following the successful Uganda Open last month.

During the Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort in Kigo Uganda, the long hitting professional Dismas Indiza was the best placed Kenyan and member of the Safari Tour in fourth place after posting a four rounds total of three under par 285 gross.

That earned him 100 points towards the Safari Tour’s “Race to Magical Kenya Open’’ since the overall winner of the Uganda Open, which became part of the Safari Tour this year, Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya is not a member of the Tour.

This also placed Indiza in fifth place in the Order of Merit with 105 points which is an average of 52.5.

In form Indiza will definitely be one of the players to watch in the Sh1 million event at Royal where he usual plays well.

CAPTAIN'S PRIZE

To take him on, will be the current Safari Tour series leader Greg Snow of Muthaiga, who won the first leg at Nyali in August.

Though he did not play well in Uganda where he tied for 10th place on two over par 290, he still earned 85 points, for a total of 135, an average of 67.5.

Also in the hunt for points and some cash this weekend will be Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, Riz Charania from Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, home player Erick Ooko, Nyali’s Njuguna Ngugi and Mohit Mediratta of Sigona.

The first round of the 72-hole event is set for Sunday, with the second round on Monday.

But for a start, some of the pros will join Royal members and guests of the sponsors Magical Kenya and Absa in Saturday's Pro-Am which has attracted a field of over 100 players.

Sigona Golf Club will be the venue for the Lady Captain’s Prize (Issabela DeSouza) where over 200 players are drawn.

The par 72 Ruiru Sports Club course will host this year’s Muranga County golf tournament on Saturday, where a field of 180 golfers have been drawn to battle it out for a list of impressive prizes.

The field includes single figure handicap players Ben Omondi, Chris Andrea and Frank Munyuah fresh from an outing in Kericho where they participated in the Tea Fields Trophy last weekend.

At Thika Greens Golf Resort, the Inter- Counties Golf Challenge enters its semi -finals stage while the par 72 Thika Sports Club will be the scene for the Thika Sports Club Health Club day.