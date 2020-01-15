Greg Snow recovers to win in Muthaiga

By LARRY NGALA

Home pro Greg Snow fired a brilliant round of four under par 67 to claim the overall title in the eighth leg of the Magical Kenya and Absa-sponsored Safari Tour at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Wednesday.

It was however a slow start for the Johnnie Walker-sponsored Snow as bogeyed the second and fifth holes though he managed to level the nine with birdies at the fourth and eighth.

Greg Snow follows the progress of his tee from the 15th hole during the eighth leg of the Safari Tour at Muthaiga Golf Club on January 15, 2020.

“I made a slow start though I managed to get some couple of good holes at the back nine and I am happy though the course was slightly difficult than Thika Greens and we had to carry the ball because of the wet fairways," said Snow, who took home Sh105,000.

He played a low four under at the back nine where he birdied the 10th, 11th, 14th and 18th for his 67 that gave him a total of two over par 286.

“I would have loved to win with under par but the conditions were tough here. I want to start preparing for two events, the Cape Town Open and Dimension Data in the Sunshine Tour, then come back for the Kenya Open," added Snow, who won by three shots from David Wakhu of Golf Park, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige and round one leader Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort.

TIED FOR SECOND PLACE

On the other hand, Wakhu and Ngige fired level par 71 each to tie for the second place with Madoya who carded two over par 73 despite having played well at the opening nine where he was one under par having birdied the fourth and seventh with only a bogey coming at the par four-eighth.

Justus Madoya follows the progress of his tee from the 15th hole during the eighth leg of the Safari Tour at Muthaiga Golf Club on January 15, 2020.

He dropped a shot at the 10th though it was his three puts at the 12th for a double bogey which threw him of the running for the title as he followed that with two back-to-back bogeys at the 15th and 16th, with an eagle three at the 18th coming rather late.

“Putting was my biggest problem today, otherwise I had started very well at the front nine. All the same, I am happy with my game, I will try and work on my putts in readiness for the ninth leg at Sigona," said Madoya.

Wakhu had birdied the fourth, sixth and 10th holes but against a similar number of bogeys over the first, second and 14th while Ngige made birdies over the third and ninth and at the back nine’s 10th and 18th having also dropped four shots.

Taking the amateur title was Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva who however won, after beating local amateur Mutahi Kibugu in the three-hole play-off. The two had tied on 11 over par 295 in regulation play.

The leader board

Greg Snow 73, 68, 78, 67= 286

David Wakhu 76, 75, 67, 71= 289

Simon Ngige 75, 72, 71, 71= 289

Justus Madoya 71, 77, 68, 73= 289

Dismas Indiza 76, 73, 74, 67= 290

Jeff Kubwa 73, 70, 77, 73= 293

Mike Kisia 77, 74, 74, 70= 293

Frank Matilo 77, 73, 70, 75= 295

Mutahi Kibugu (A)76, 763, 71, 75= 295