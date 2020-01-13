Greg Snow takes control at Muthaiga

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Home player Greg Snow jumped to the top of the leader board in day two of the Safari Tour eighth leg at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course after an impressive three under par 68 in the second round on Monday.

Snow, who is seeking his third title in the Safari Tour having picked up his second win last week at Thika Greens, eagled the par five-18th having earlier made birdies at the fourth and seventh in the front nine and at the 10th, 16th and 17th at the back nine.

However, Snow had a good chance of even a lower score if he did not bogey the fifth, eighth and ninth and a late one at the 14th hole.

He leads the field going into Tuesday’s third round with a two rounds total of one under par 141 having carded two over par 73 in the opening round.

Greg Snow shields himself from the rain during the second round of the Safari Tour eighth leg at Muthaiga Golf Club on January 13, 2020. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

He is two shots ahead of club-mate Jeff Kubwa and six clear shots of amateur Daniel Nduva from Nyali Golf and Country Club, Zambia’s Sydney Wemba, Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige and Mohit Mediratta.

Related Stories Home player Korir wins year opener in Nakuru

Advertisement

Both Kubwa and Nduva fired one under par 70 each in the second round, while the Zambian Wemba posted level par 71 for a total of 147.

Ngige and Medirata on the other had fired 72 and 73 to also tie for the third place with round one leader Justus Madoya from the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, dropping to seventh place on 148 after a poor 77 in the second round, leaving himself with some work to do to regain top spot in the remaining two rounds.

A total of 55 players turned up for the Magical Kenya and Absa Group sponsored event, where two juniors Ali Wasim and Chanelle Wangari were knocked out in the first round after posting 93 and 97 gross, while two others Charan Thethy and Alfred Nandwa withdrew after the first round, leaving a field of 51 players including some from Uganda, Rwanda, Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia to continue with the one million shillings event.

Tuesday’s third round is expected to start at 11am, where the surviving field of 24 players who made the plus 11 second round cut.

The leader board

Greg Snow 73, 68= 141

Jeff Kubwa 73, 70= 143

Daniel Nduva(A) 77, 70= 147

Sydney Wemba (Zam) 76, 71= 147

Simon Ngige 75, 72= 147

Mohit Mediratta 74, 73= 147

Justus Madoya 71, 77= 148

Dismas Indiza 76, 73= 149

Mathew Wahome 75, 74= 149

Mutahi Kibugu (A) 76, 73= 149

Mathew Wahome 75, 74= 149

Edwin Mudanyi 74, 75= 149