Snow takes control in Mombasa

By LARRY NGALA

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow recovered from an awful four over par at the par four-second hole, to claim a five shots lead in the KCB Road to Karen Masters second leg at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Friday.

Starting the round with an eagle three at the par five-first hole, Snow pushed his driver to the trees at the second hole, followed that with a three putts for a quick eight. But that did not discourage him as he managed to make nine pars, two eagles and birdies on the fifth, seventh, 14th and 17th, with bogeys coming on the 10th, and 13th for the day’s two under par 69.

He closed the day ahead of Sigona’s John Wangai and Sujan Shah, Muthaiga’s Frank Matilo and home pro Ngugi Njuguna, all with three over par 74.

"Today's round was all good, save for one bad hole where I shot four over. My tee shot landed on the tress and had to contend with a three putt on that hole. I hit the par fives really well and I'm glad to start the coast round on a high. The strategy tomorrow is the same, will try and hit as many fairways," said Snow.

The Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) Captain John Wangai said: "It was such a tough day. The coast heat was intense. I think this is the hottest it has ever been for us at the Nyali course. The par four fourth hole was my biggest undoing with a triple bogey. I only managed only one birdie on the course today on hole 13. It was one of the toughest holes on the course. Its dog leg left which requires precision."

Long hitter Dismas Indiza is joint ninth after the close of the opening. "The searing heat made it really tough for us. But we hope to make up for the bad score tomorrow," Indiza said.

A total of 30 pros are taking part in the event. They are however excluding Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige whose name had earlier been included. Ngige leaves Saturday evening for Lusaka Zambia for the Zanaco Masters at Lusaka Golf Club.

“I know my name was in the entry list though I had not confirmed because I am travelling to Zambia," said Ngige.

Meanwhile, there will be no cut for the two day event though only the top 15 players after round two, will be eligible for the prize money of Sh. 500,000 which is part of the Sh 2 million at stake for four events.

The pros will be joined by big field of amateurs in today Saturday’s second round where the amateurs will be in pursuit of six Pro-Am slots available for each club.

The overall winner, guest winner, staff winner, ladies winner, men's winner and the wildcard determined by the club will qualify for the KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am. The KCB Karen Masters in its third edition will be running its second successive year in the Sunshine Tour.

The leaderboard:

1. Greg Snow 69 (-2)

T2 CJ Wangai 74 (+3)

T2 Sujan Shah 74(+3)

T2 Frank Matilo 74(+3)

T2 Ngugi Waweru 74 (+3)

T6 D. Odhiambo 75 (+4)

T6 H. Kutwa 75 (+4)

T6 Kopan. Timbe 75 (+4)

T9 Dismas Indiza 76 (+5)

T9 Richard Ainley 76 (+5)

T9 W. Karanja 76 (+5)