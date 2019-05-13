Handicap 28 Muiruri wins Kiambu tourney

By LARRY NGALA

High handicapper John Muiruri at the weekend beat a field of 140 players at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course to claim overall title in third leg of Crown Silicone golf series.

Playing off handicap 28, Muiruri carded 16 points in the first nine and an impressive 23 at the back nine for a total of 39 points. Taking the men’s title with a score of 38 points is handicap 12 Martin Nyaga who beat Patrick Gichira on countback.

In third place with 37 points was Michael Nene who was a point better than fourth-placed Mugo Kamau. Kamau beat Patrick Wanjohi on countback with 36 points.

Stephen Kiaro posted five over par 77 to claim the gross title while Margaret Mbugua was the best lady with a score of 34, two points better than Wanjiru Karume.

In the guests category, Esther Mugure carded 34 points to win, while the two nines went to Stanley Kihiu on 21 and Patrick Muiruri who carded 19 points.

At Nanyuki Sports Club which will host the second leg of the Nation Classic Golf series, former captain Jediel Muriungi, playing off handicap six, produced an excellent 42 points made up of 17 and 25 to take the overall title in the Heritage Golf tournament.

Enroute to his superb card, Muriungi bogeyed four holes at the front nine for his 17 points though it was at the back nine where the long hitter turned on the heat, picking up birdies from the 14th to 17th holes in addition to an earlier one at the 11th, having set off to the back nine with a bogey at the 10th.

Muriungi beat men’s winner Githinji Gachai by two points as Samuel Muchiri, on 39, came second in men’s section where John Mathai was third on 38 points.