Handicap eight Onyango shines at Railway Club

Former Railway Golf Club captain, Simeon Onyango, beat a field of 108 players at the nine-hole Kenya Railway Golf Club course to win the fifth leg of 2019 Crown Silicone Golf Challenge at the weekend.

Playing off handicap eight, Onyango carded 38 points to beat men’s winner G.S. Padam on countback as Wainaina Kungu on 37 finished second in the men’s category.

The ladies first prize went to Joyce Gikunda with a score of 36 points, winning ahead of Lydia Otieno (32) and Florence Kamau (32).

The nines went to Paul Orawo (21) and Laban Gathungu (22), while the guest winner was D. Kinuthia on the day’s best score of 40.

At Limuru, Rodrick Munuhe, playing off handicap 22, carded 39 points to win the overall title during CIC Insurance Group tournament where Arshad Sheikh was the men’s winner with 38 points after beating former Kenya national team captain Francis Kimani on countback.

The ladies title went to Wairimu Thande with 33 points, one better than Grace Kimeria. Leading the guests was S. Mwiti with 35 points.

CIC Group General Manager Joseph Kamiri was the staff winner with 33 points. The team title went to the team of Francis Kimani, George Maara, Arthur Kamau and Julius Ngonga (37).

At Sigona, the pair of K.D. Shah and Alim Popat carded 46 points, to win the second leg of the Windhoek International Pairs golf series. They beat the pair of Peter Kiguru and David Mukuria by two points, while in third place with 43 points was P. Kyengo and P. Giathi, who took the third slot after beating fourth placed pair of Saahil Patel and Mohit Sahni on countback.

Claiming the fifth slot with a score of 42 points was the pair of S.K. Mburu and Jack Ongubo.

At Kericho Golf Club, handicap 15 golfer Leonard Soo carded 37 points on his home course to win the DT Dobie golf tournament from fellow Club member Jack Melly, who he beat on countback.

During the closely fought event which attracted a field of 90 players drawn from Kericho and Kisii, Christine Nyangena of Kisii playing off 31 took the women’s prize with a score of 35 points.

