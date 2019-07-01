Handicap eight Onyango shines at Railway Club
Former Railway Golf Club captain, Simeon Onyango, beat a field of 108 players at the nine-hole Kenya Railway Golf Club course to win the fifth leg of 2019 Crown Silicone Golf Challenge at the weekend.
Playing off handicap eight, Onyango carded 38 points to beat men’s winner G.S. Padam on countback as Wainaina Kungu on 37 finished second in the men’s category.
The ladies first prize went to Joyce Gikunda with a score of 36 points, winning ahead of Lydia Otieno (32) and Florence Kamau (32).
The nines went to Paul Orawo (21) and Laban Gathungu (22), while the guest winner was D. Kinuthia on the day’s best score of 40.
At Limuru, Rodrick Munuhe, playing off handicap 22, carded 39 points to win the overall title during CIC Insurance Group tournament where Arshad Sheikh was the men’s winner with 38 points after beating former Kenya national team captain Francis Kimani on countback.
The ladies title went to Wairimu Thande with 33 points, one better than Grace Kimeria. Leading the guests was S. Mwiti with 35 points.
CIC Group General Manager Joseph Kamiri was the staff winner with 33 points. The team title went to the team of Francis Kimani, George Maara, Arthur Kamau and Julius Ngonga (37).
At Sigona, the pair of K.D. Shah and Alim Popat carded 46 points, to win the second leg of the Windhoek International Pairs golf series. They beat the pair of Peter Kiguru and David Mukuria by two points, while in third place with 43 points was P. Kyengo and P. Giathi, who took the third slot after beating fourth placed pair of Saahil Patel and Mohit Sahni on countback.
Claiming the fifth slot with a score of 42 points was the pair of S.K. Mburu and Jack Ongubo.
At Kericho Golf Club, handicap 15 golfer Leonard Soo carded 37 points on his home course to win the DT Dobie golf tournament from fellow Club member Jack Melly, who he beat on countback.
During the closely fought event which attracted a field of 90 players drawn from Kericho and Kisii, Christine Nyangena of Kisii playing off 31 took the women’s prize with a score of 35 points.
Weekend round-up:
Ruiru: Captain’s Shield, Overall winner: Fr Wilfred Mwaura 68 nett, Men winner: Gabriel Muthwale , hcp 69, Men runners-up: Chris Andrea 69 nett. Lady winner: Irene Wamoro 76 cb S Patel 76, Nines: Dominic Chege , 34, Reuben Kithuka 34, Guest winner: Fr Kiarie 77 nett. Nakuru: Five Talents Kenya tournament; Overall winner Daniel Ndeke 22+25=45, Njuguna Njoka 40, Shamil Nanji 39, Lady winner- Brenda Maiyo 35, Men winner- Umarpal Jutley 39, Gross- Sarat Singh 35, Guest- J. Kaimenyi 36, Junior- Wasim Ali 37, 2nd Junior- Graldys Koinange 28, Nines; David Mathai 21, Charles Angwenyi 20. Thika: The Level Handicap Golf Day; Overall winner- Patrick Gakuo 41points, Men winner- S.Kiano 40, S.G. Njuguna 38, P. Nduati 37, Lady winner- N. Nganga 36, F. Githiori 33, sponsors - K. Chege 36, Lt Gen J. Waweru 35, D. Matano 35, Arusha winner- A. Aggarwal 34, Madina Idd 33, Senior- John Meru 37, Junior- Simon Ngugi 32. Guest- George Kuria 35, FN Njuguna 32, Nines: J. Kimata Muoria 23, Fr. J.Kirimi 20 pts.