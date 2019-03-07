Hemmingways in Sh4 million boost for Kenya Open

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

This year’s Magical Kenya Open golf championship on Thursday received a major boost after luxury hotel operators, Hemingways Collection, announced a Sh4 million sponsorship for the event.

Hemingways Nairobi will provide 48 room nights, becoming the Official Hotel Partner for the Open which is now part of the European Tour’s “Race to Dubai" series that will bring together a field of 156 players from across the world at the Karen Country Club from next Thursday.

Alastair Addison, Hemingways Collections Chief Executive Officer, said partnering with the acclaimed championship was part of the hotel operator’s strategy to participate in activities that promote Kenya as a preferred destination for leisure, business and sports tourism.

“We are partnering with the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) for the second season now and this year’s event is particularly dear to us following the entry of the government through the ministry of tourism as title sponsors,” Addison said.

“The Magical Kenya Open 2019 is set to not only enthral fans with world class golfing but also position Kenya as a prime venue for international sports tournaments.”

He said the inclusion of Magical Kenya Open 2019 as part of the European Tour will usher in a new era for the event and raise the profile of Kenyan players.

Related Content Popular South Korean golfer for Kenya Open

Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) welcomed the sponsorship and expressed their delight with the partnerships extended so far by various sectors to support the growth and development of golf.

“We are extremely delighted with the immense support and enthusiasm showed by Hemingways Collection over the years. Their continued support for the event speaks volumes to the kind of tournament we are going to experience this year,” said Peter Kanyago, KOGL chairman.

“We particularly thank the board and management of Hemingways Collection for their support and great hospitality; a key component for the success of the tournament."

Hemingways Collection has been a dedicated promoter of tourism and conservation efforts in the country and has over the years multiplied efforts to help market the country as a prime golf destination.

Kenya’s flag will be flown high by a contingent of 18 players; 12 professionals and six amateurs. Among the pros will include Safari Tour series winner Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, David Opati and Rizwan Charania.

The amateur team will be led by Daniel Nduva of Nyali Golf and Country Club, and will also include Samuel Njoroge of Railway Golf Club and youngster Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga) who was selected by the Junior Golf Foundation, a body that is charged with the responsibility of searching, and nurturing talent at the junior level.

The Open, which started way back in 1967, has continued to attract budding professionals from across the world. This year’s championship will be headlined by 15-time European Tour Champion and former Ryder Cup team captain Thomas Bjorn of Denmark and former Kenya Open champion South Africa’s Haydn Porteous.

The 2019 event will in addition mark a major milestone as it will be broadcast live by national and international media, potentially reaching millions of viewers from across the globe.

It starts with the Pro-Am on Wednesday, a curtain-raiser event which offers a great opportunity and a chance for Kenyan amateur golfers to play with the visiting and local professionals prior to the main tournament.