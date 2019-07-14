Home player Kariuki keeps Limuru Open title

By LARRY NGALA

Home player John Kariuki on Sunday beat defending champion Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab Sports Club by a shot to keep Limuru Open golf title.

The off-scratch Kariuki, a former Kenya Amateur Stroke play champion, recovered from a double bogey six at the 12th and two more bogeys at the 13th and 15th to post a final round score of three over par 75 for an all-round total of 218.

Kariuki’s second round score of three under 69 which put him in contention for the title, having started the event with two over par 74 on Saturday morning.

He started Sunday’s final round by dropping two shots at the front nine’s fifth and ninth, recovered the two shots at the 10th and 11th before picking up the double at the 12th.

Owiti stayed on course to retaining his title after making pars in all the first nine holes.

But he picked three bogeys at the back nine’s 13th, 16th and 17th for two over par 74 and a total of 219. Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge finished third with 222 gross after beating Nyali’s Daniel Nduva on countback.

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Simon Njogu took the first round gross on 73. Taking the second and third rounds were Mike Kisia (71) and Ebill Omollo on 73.

In the Brackenhurst Cup (Nett), another Limuru player, Dancun Gitonga, posted 216 nett to win three shots from Jeremiah Nyanduru while Royal Nairobi’s Korby Gatiramu was third on 220 nett.

The three nett rounds winners were H. Kip on 71 nett same as second round winner David Irimu while the third round winner was Stephen Orinda with a score of 73 nett.

The Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series takes a one-week break before action resumes with Coast Open at the Mombasa Golf Club course.