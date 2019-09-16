Home player Kirui clinches Stableford Challenge title

At Ruiru Sports Club, handicap 24 Ben Kanyi combined 24 and 24 for an impressive 47 points to win the Oxygene Communications golf tournament

At Thika Greens, Lieutenant General Jackson Waweru playing off handicap 13 carded a total of 38 points, to top the Kenya Defence Forces category

By LARRY NGALA

Kericho lady golfer Florence Kirui was in her best form over the weekend as she posted an excellent round of 45 points, to claim the overall prize during the Crown Paints sponsored Silicone Stableford Challenge at the par 71 Kericho Golf Club course.

She beat D. Bett by four points while another lady golfer Eunice Korir was third with 39 points after losing the runners-up prize to Bett on count back. D. Sum settled for fifth place on 39 points. To complete the main prize list was L. Koech on 38 points.

The nines went to J. Chebong on 21 and F. Maiyo with 22 points. Winning the longest drive contest were K. Mutai and Eunice Korir while Kibet Too won the nearest to pin prize.

At Thika Greens, Lieutenant General Jackson Waweru playing off handicap 13 carded a total of 38 points, to top the Kenya Defence Forces category during the Kenya Army Commander’s (Lieutenant General Walter Laria Koipaton} Trophy golf tournament.

He won by two points from P. Munguti who returned 36 points while in third place was S. Waigwa with 35, one better than fourth-placed M. Kinyanjui while in fifth place was Major D. Ng'ang'a on 33 points. In the member’s category, Julius Gichimu carded 40 points, to win ahead of Macharia Wandere on 39 points.

Paul Ngugi finished third with 38 points and leading the guests was M. Kinyua on 44 points, two better than H. Musili. Taking the first prize among the ladies was Carol Kibanya with 37 points, beating Margaret Kalekye by four points. The nines went to Patrick Karanja on 22 and Andrew Miheso who also carded 22 points.

Taking the longest drive contest for the men was Charles Rob while Carol Kibanya won the ladies prize. Major General Francis Ogolla won the nearest to pin for the men while the ladies prize went to Betty Mutua.

At Ruiru Sports Club, handicap 24 Ben Kanyi combined 24 and 24 for an impressive 47 points to win the Oxygene Communications golf tournament. He beat men winner Ben Ndungu by six points while Paulino Mutegi was third on 41 points, one better than Stephen Mwitari.

The ladies title went to Tabitha Kiragu with an excellent score of 45 points, beating Jane Kanari by five points. Catherine Wambui finished third on 38 points, and the nines went to Kinyua Muchiri on 24 and Chris Andrea with 22 points. Elizabeth Ng'ethe was the guest winner with 37 points and the sponsors were led by Mutahi Mureithi on 30 points with Tony Kwalanda taking the media prize on 32 points.

Summarised weekend golf round-up results;

At Thika; Engineers Golf Day; Overall Winner –Rod Barton 41 pts, Men Winner- David N Wainiana 40 pts, 2nd Simon Ndungu 38, 3rd G.N Kimani 38, Men 4th Jesse Mwangi 38, Lady Winner- Ann Kariuki 38, Esther Wanjiku 37, Nines; E.N. Ndungu 23, Anthony Kabucho23, Guest winner- G. Kagiri 33, sponsor- Patrick Ndumia 37, Charles Njui 37, Ngugi Kangethe 36.

At Nanyuki Sports Club: Njuri Ncheke Golf Day; Overall winner- Cyprian Bundi 41 pts, Men- Stephen Wambugu 38, cb Steve Nduguta, Sam Muchiri 36, cb Major General Peter Waweru 36, John Mathai 36, Lady winner- Hellen Kurutu 35, Samantha Mathu 34, Gross- Peter Rimui 71, Guest- Eleanor Wambui 36, Nines; Kelvin Kaburu 22, Sam Muchiri 21.

At Machakos; Konza Technopolis Golf Day; Overall Winner Ben Mumo 39pts.Colin Nzioka 38, Francis Njeru 38, Frend Kilonzi 37, Guest Winner B.Ndungu 38, M. Nganga 36, M. Karanga 35, Lady Winner Jane Kiiti 36, Jennifer Mangu 35, Nines; Muli Kavita 19, Joseph Kavivya 22pts.

At Railway; Momanyi Memorial golf tournament; Winner- Walter Onyino 38 pts, J.C. Kinyua 36, Tom Osoro 35, S.H.O. Onyango 34, Ronnie Maina 33, Lady- Jane Ndirangu 31, Mildred Malubi 30, Guest- Martin Njeru 36, Gross- Edwin Murungi 80, Nines; Edward Manywanda 20, Dr. Gachuno 19.

At Nyali; GMCKS Wimbi Charity Golf Day; Fahmy Hamid 45 pts, Paul Kinoti 39, Adel Balala 38, Lady Joyce Masai 37 cb Florence Karimi 37, Senior winner- John Middleton 37, Junior Winner- Andrew Wahome 39, Nines; Ken Mwige 20, Dhanji Pindolia 23, Piga Mingi- Ethan Kinuthia 18.