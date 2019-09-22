Home player Kisia wins Kabete Open title

By LARRY NGALA

Home player Mike Kisia Sunday produced a brilliant round of seven under 65, to clinch the eighth edition of the annual Kabete Open golf tournament, a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Kisia who led in the first round, played a clean third round which included an eagle two at the par four-15th having birdied the hole before. He made it four under at the back nine after making a birdie at the last hole. Earlier at the first nine, Kisia had made birdies at the fifth, sixth and seventh holes his superb round which gave him a three rounds total of 212 gross, to beat Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge by three shots.

Njoroge birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth but dropped four shots soon after, including three at the back nine for one over par 73 and a total of 215. The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Simon Njogu who also shot 73 in the final round, came a distant third on 219 gross.

Njogu birdied the fourth and eighth in the first nine, and at the back nine’s 12th, but made a double bogey at the 17th hole having earlier bogeyed the 11th.

Taking the first round gross on two over par 74 was Muthaiga’s Mutahi Kibugu while Nyali’s Daniel Nduva - who was the tournament favourite - claimed the second round honours with a score of two under par 70. The third round went to youngster Taimur Malik also on two under par 70.

In the handicap section, Vet Lab’s Jack Mwangi who had shared the first round lead with Kisia, posted nett 212 to lead a 1-2-3 finish with Joseph Narika and Isaac Makokha finishing on 213 and 215 nett.

The final leaderboard;

Mike Kisia (Vet) 73, 74, 65= 212

Samuel Njoroge (Rly) 76, 66, 73= 215

Simon Njogu (GRVGR) 74, 72, 73= 219

Daniel Duva (Nyali) 75, 70, 74= 219

Isaac Makokha (Vet) 74, 78, 69= 221

Peter Rimui Thika) 77, 72, 72= 221

Taimur Malik (Muthaiga) 80, 72, 70= 222

Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga) 74, 76, 72= 222

Jack Mwangi (Vet) 73, 72, 77= 222