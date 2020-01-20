Home player Mathu beats big field at Limuru

By LARRY NGALA

One of the leading golfers at Limuru Country Club, Ng'ang'a Mathu was at his best during the weekend as he beat a field of 209 golfers, to take home the overall title during the inaugural Qatar Airways/Good Hope Travel golf tournament at the par 72 course.

Playing off handicap 11, Mathu, overcame two double bogeys, one in each nine in addition to four single bogeys, but thanks to four late birdies including three back-to-back at the 14th, 15th and 16th and a closing one at the 18th for a brilliant score of 43 points.

He won by a whole five points from men winner James Mbui who carded 38 points after beating Richmond Gatu on countback as Gatu settled for second place. Veteran lady golfer Grace Kimeria returned a respectable 39 points to lead the ladies where Mwongeli Nzioka was second on 35 points.

For the minor prizes which were open to both members and guests, John Nguitui won the first nine with 22 points with Ken Gachuru claiming the second on 21 points. Kiambu’s Charles Thuo was also at the top of his game as he posted an impressive 42 points to emerge the best guest.

Kericho’s Reuben Langat and N. Muigai won the nearest to pin awards while taking the longest drive were A. Ritton and Kitale’s Naomi Wafula with Allan Ndichu on 24 winning the junior prize. But it was a bad day in office for Charity who gathered only 15 points. This saw her being awarded the “Best Effort’’ also known as “Piga Mingi’’.

At the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, handicap 21 golfer Patrick Njunge conquered the tough playing course with a fine score of 38 points, to claim the men’s top prize during the fifth leg of the Johnnie Walker golf series.

TOUGH DAY

Njunge however, won after beating the handicap four Ben Murimi on countback as Eric Malonza on 37 was third. It was a tough day for the ladies where the best lady Stella Macharia could only manage a score of 31 points which was still better than Susan Kanyora’s 29 points.

Equally the guests also found the going tough as the best guest N.Gathuru only managed 33 points, winning however from Rhoda Mwebesa on countback as Kingori Macharia on 29 was the staff winner. Patrick Kamani and Anthony Monyo won the nines on 19 and 23 points respectively.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Maina Githinji produced a fine score of 40 points to claim the overall prize in the Chairperson’s (Mary Maingi) Year Opener golf tournament. Taking the men’s title was Mark Karobia who scored 38 points, one point better than Steve D’Souza and Victor Waiyaki.

Taking the ladies title was Catherine Mwangi with 35 points, one better than Esther Chumo while Nakuru’s Luther Kamau was the guest winner with 38 points. The ladies guest winner was Wanjiru Karume who carded 30 points.

The seniors were led by Maurice Oyugi on 34 points and past chairlady Nelius Kariuki was the senior lady on 33 points. The longest drive contest saw John Mburu claiming the men’s title and Esther Chumo going home with the ladies prize.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Karen: January Monthly Mug sponsored by Heritage Insurance; Gross Winner Gakuo Macharia 78 Gross Winner Div. A; Emmanuel Ageng’o 71 Nett, John Lynch 72, (B) Vianney Rusagara 68 nett, Titus Gitau 71. (C) Arman Sheikh 39, Beautah Maroko 36 pts. Junior winner- Lyndon Darker 29, Senior- Ndungu Gathinji 35, guest- Eric Naabutola 37 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club: December Mug; Overall winner Benjamin Okumu 68 nett, Men winner- Henry Mwaura 69, 3rd Ben Omondi 71, Lady winner- Lucy Kwendo 72 nett, Salome Kamau 76, Teresiah Wainaina 78. Guest winner- Wilfred Oroko 79, Gross- Frank Munyuah 83 gross.

At Kitale: Chairman’s Putter; Overall winner- Francis Gitau 41 pts, Helen Yego 38, cb Faith Chemtai 38, Tomno Patrice 38, -John Thuo 38, J. Kisuna 37, Ali Babuh Kiptigoi 37, Zack Nderitu 33 cb Clara Chesire 33 pts.