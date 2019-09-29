Home player Ngumba wins Njomo Golf Challenge

By LARRY NGALA

Outgoing lady captain at Kiambu Golf Club, Anne Ngumba was in her best form during Hon Jude Njomo Golf Challenge as she posted a total of 39 stableford points at the par 72 Kiambu Golf Club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 26 later chopped to 24, Ngumba returned 18 points in the first nine and 21 at the back nine for her 39 points. She beat handicap four Mike Ngene who had also carded 39 points made up of 18 and 21. Ngene started off with a birdie at the first hole, then bogeyed the second, fourth and fifth. At the back nine, he dropped a shot at the 11th but managed to recover with an eagle at the par five-12th and birdied the 16th to claim the men’s title.

Finishing two points behind for the second place in the men’s section was another single figure handicap golfer Stephen Kiaro who combined 17 and 20 points, with Nahashon Mburu finishing third on 36 points, after beating Samuel Macharia on count-back.

In the ladies section, Wanjiru Karume playing off handicap five, posted 21 and 18 for a total of 39 points to win well ahead of Njoki Nderitu on 32 points. Nderitu beat Catherine Mungai and Joyce Wanjiru on countback. Leading the sponsors was Rahab Karoki on 36 points and David Muchungu returned 34 points to emerge as the best guest.

Peter Mbatia won the first nine with 19, beating Samuel Macharia on count-back as George Kamau on 20 points was the second nine winner. The Committee winner was Michael Nene who only managed 29. In the subsidiary events, David Kimani was the nearest to pin men winner while Liz King’ori claimed the ladies nearest to pin prize. The event attracted a field of 90 players.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club on Friday, the Nairobi School won the Old Cambrian (Nairobi School) v Laibon (Lenana School) Golf Derby Shield after amassing a total of 686 points.

In the individual category, Dr Samuel Nyagah posted 39 points to beat Kinyua Ngige on countback. The best Laibon player was D. Matu on 38 points, winning by three points from runner up D. Kahare on 35 points.

In the senior category, Jones Ndombi carded 37 points while J. Kariuki on 32 was the Non Laibon/ Old Cambrian lady winner, and the men winner was Ahmed Ali on 38.