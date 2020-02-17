By LARRY NGALA

Peter Nyamu recovered from a poor first nine, to eventually claim the overall title in the Johnnie Walker Golf series, with a brilliant score of 40 points at the Limuru Country Club course over the weekend.

He scratched three holes in the first nine where he also made two double bogeys for 14 points. However at the back nine, Nyamu parred four holes, bogeyed a similar number of holes and made one double for six over par 26 points.

He won by one point from Macharia Muchiri who carded 39 points, beating Timothy Njehia on countback. “The day was good, I enjoyed my four ball. We were early birds on the course and had lots of fun. Course condition was excellent as we tried to hit the fairways a lot more and putt with precision. Now that the automated irrigation is coming up, we can only hope for the best as members,” said Nyamu.

Taking the ladies title was Ruth Omwansa with a score of 32 points, winning by one point from Karen’s Roda Mwebesa while taking the staff prize was Patrick Kamugi who returned 37 points. Nyanza Golf Club’s Silas Otiola emerged the best guest with 40 points, followed by V. Karuga in second place with 37 points.

The nines went to Tom Macakiage and Mutahi Muriithi on 22 and 21 points respectively

East Africa Breweries Head of Customer Marketing King'ori Macharia said there has been an increase of participation in the ongoing series and he thanked the golfers who participated in the Limuru event saying it was a true testimony to popularity and growing interest of golfers.

“We are committed in our collective partnership with various golf clubs in the country to utilize the opportunity to support the development of golf tourism in Kenya through the Johnnie Walker Series,” he said.

At Machakos Golf Club, Ibrahim Lande carded an impressive 42 points to win the Valentine Golf tournament by two points from Samuel Theuri while finishing third on 37 points was David Muchungu on 37. General Joseph Musomba finished fourth on 36 points and taking the nines were James Nderitu on 20 points and Jackson Mbaluka who carded 19 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Vet Lab; Valentine Shield: Sponsored by Heineken Wine Agency; Men winner- Isaac Makokha 36 cb Mark Karobia, Steve D’Souza. Lady winner- Grace Wanjohi 27, Rachel Ndei 26, Elizabeth Ngethe 25. Guest Winner: Caleb Kositany) 36 pts. February Mug; Overall winner- John Odhiambo 72 nett cb David Situma, Lady winner- Martha Koome 81 nett.

At Sigona; Ladies Open Men subsidiaries; Winner- James Njeke 42 pts, Ian Kahara 39, F.K. Njuguna 38, Dev Savani 37. Nines- Sam Kingori 21, Vinay Shah 21.

At Ruiru Sports Club; January Monthly Mug; Overall winner: Kenneth Kimathi 67 nett, Men winner- Joseph Wambugu 67, Frank Munyuah 69, Lady winner- Ruth Kamau73 nett cb Grace Miano73, Catherine Gitonga74, Nines; Anthony Kamau 34, Josphat Mbugua 34, Guest- S.K. Ndungi 73 nett. Gross winner- Ben Omondi 74 gross.