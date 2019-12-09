By LARRY NGALA

One of the leading golfers at Machakos Golf Club Jackson Nzioki, playing off handicap six, carded an impressive score of 37 points despite the tough condition of the course due to the ongoing rains, to claim the overall title in the Chairman’s (Sawran Singh) Prize at the weekend.

Nzioki beat a host of other leading players including Joseph Kavivya, Victot Mutwii, and Major Ben Mumo by one point. In fifth place with 35 points was Jackson Ndunda while Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Paul Orawo was the best guest with a score of 36, winning by two points from his club-mate Adelbert Omooria. In the ladies section, Susan Musyoka posted 28 points to win ahead of Susan Ndolo on 26 points.

The nines went to Francis Muthiani and Ibrahim Lande on 19 points. Eric Mutuku won the nearest to pin prize, while Moi Lemoshira and Nancy Kariuki won the longest drive contest.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, John Mathai won the overall title in the Nanyuki Mall golf tournament with a fine score of 42 points, with Fakazani Makaza on 40 winning the men’s title. Cyprian Bundi was second in the men’s section with a score of 36 points, two points better than Mwangi Gathu of Nyeri and fifth-placed Peter Rimui.

In the ladies section, Mercy Mburu carded 29 points to win on countback from Rosemary Wainaina while Hellen Kurutu was third on 28 points. Leading the guests was James Mwendia with a fine score of 42 points. He won well ahead of Sam King'ori on 36 and the nines went to James Warui and Steve Oundo on 19 and 21 points.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Dan Kamwaro emerged the overall winner of the Doctors golf tournament sponsored by Dr. Kamundia, Dr. Matu and Dr. Gatinu. Playing off handicap 18, Kamwaro carded 36 points.

Taking the men’s title was Fredrick Njoroge who also carded 36 points on the tough and wet course where Julius Kinuthia was second in the men’s section with a score of 34 points, beating George Kamau on countback.

In the ladies section, Margaret Nyambura posted 36 points. Taking the gross title was John Ngure on eight over par 80. Leading the sponsors was George Muiruri 32 points. The nines went to Samuel Macharia on 20 and Njoroge Kamunge with 21 points. The event attracted a field of 90 players.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Ruiru; Ladies Open golf tournament; Winner- Silver Division; Winner- Catherine Wambui 75, Charity Njoroge 76. Bronze- Winer- Winnie Mwangi 78, Caroline Njeru 79, Silver Gross winner- Lucy Njuguna 94m Bronze- Jane Mwaura 105. Men subsidiary winner- Patrick Wainaina 39 pts, Chris Andrea 36 pts.

At Sigona; Sanyo Armco Golf Day; Winner- Chris Kimani 41 pts, Nawaz Popat 41, Lady winner- Zipporah Wachira 35, Guest- D.Nyakang’o 31. Nines- Imran Nanji 22, Solomon Kanja 21.

At Muthaiga; KAFGC Patron’s Prize; Men winner- Ben Murimi 40, Allan Hicks 39, Shiv Shah 37, Lady winner- F.W. Maina 33, cb Samira Furrer, Junior Winner- Aaron Abey 37, Guest- Kevin Juma 35, KDF Winner- Major General Francis Ogolla 29 pts.

At Karen: December Mug sponsored by Hemingways collection; Gross winner- Wade Kilburn 75 gross. Winn Div. A- Robert Keter 40 pts, Peter Waweru 38, Nines; Gilbert Maina 22, ken Kubasu 21. B Div- Coln Halley 41, Allan Wainaina 39, Nines; Patrick Rono 21, David Nduati 19. Div C Asif Sheikh 40, Paul Wangururo 40, Nines; Aman Sheikh 19, Jonathan Njine 19 pts.