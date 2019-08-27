Home pro Njuguna takes lead at Nyali

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Home pro Njuguna Ngugi finally jumped to the top of the leader-board on his own going into Wednesday’s fourth and final round in the first leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour, after a solid round of five under par 66 at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club course on Tuesday.

Ngugi, whose last victory at Nyali was during last year’s Mombasa County Governor’s Cup, rolled in five birdies and 13 pars for the day’s score which moved him to the top with a three-rounds total of one under par 212, two shots clear ahead of Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow.

“Today I decided to play hole by hole, and it worked very well for me. My take-off from the tee was good and so were my approach shots.

“I am happy that this round has made me cool down a bit after the bad start on Sunday,’’ said Ngugi who birdied the first hole at the front nine and parred the rest though it was at the back nine where he really on to the top gear, making birdies on the 10th, 11th, 13th, and 17th for a low 31 at the back nine.

The final round is set for 8am with the prize giving to take place at 3pm.

The Leader board:

212 — Njuguna Ngugi 77, 69, 66

214 — Greg Snow 74, 72, 68

216 — Dennis Saikwa 72, 72, 72

217 — David Wakhu 75, 69, 73

217 — Alfred Nandwa 71, 73, 73

220 — Daniel Nduva(A) 72, 80, 68

220 — Erick Ooko 75, 75, 70

221 — Simon Ngige 74, 77, 70

221 — Kopan Timbe 76, 74, 71