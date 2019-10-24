Huge field in Machakos for Chairman’s prize

By LARRY NGALA

Machakos Golf Club is where the action will be outside the greater Nairobi region, as the par 72 course hosts the Captain’s Prize.

The one-day stableford event is the third edition outgoing captain Paul Musembi Katuku is hosting. Katuku has served as the captain of the club for three consecutive years.

A field of 102 players drawn from Machakos, Golf Park, Kenya Railway Golf Club and Kiambu Golf Club were listed to play in the event being sponsored by Bristol Park Hospital who besides the prizes, will also be offering free medical check-ups and screening for blood pressure, diabetes and general health issues to all the players.

Katuku said though only 102 players were listed, he will still be accepting more names through post-entries in the morning and afternoon.

“We do welcome all those wishing to play even if their names were left out of the draw," said Katuku, who thanked Machakos members for having given him the opportunity to serve the club as the captain for the past three years.

FIVE PROS

To spice-up the event, Katuku has invited five professional golfers to join local pro John Kiondo during the event.

The five include Golf Park’s Tony Omuli, who won the third leg of the Safari Tour at Royal Nairobi Golf Club after beating home pro Erick Ooko in the third hole of a play-off. Omuli will be accompanied by David Wakhu, Joseph Karanja, and Boniface Kosgei while the fifth pro will be Vet Lab’s Nelson Simwa.

Of the local amateurs drawn include Ben Mumo, who won the Konza City championship on September 14 with an impressive score of 39 points, beating youngster Collin Nzioka and Francis Njeru by one point.

While Nzioka was not drawn, Njeru, Fred Kilonzi, Jackson Nzioki, Charles Kimiti and others like Larry Wambua are all set to vie for the top prize.

Teeing off for those drawn in the morning starts as early as 6.30am. Some of the players in the morning section will be club chairman Swarn Singh and his team of Bernard Mungata, Francis Njeru and Kim Nderitu. Those in the afternoon include the team of Wambua, James Ndunda and Kiambu’s Michael Karanga. With the ongoing rains, the course is likely to be playing long.