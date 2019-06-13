Indiza takes lead at Road to Karen Masters

By LARRY NGALA

Mumias Golf Club’s Dismas Indiza finally landed at the top of the leader board despite firing a 73 in Thursday's second round of the KCB Road to Karen Masters pro series at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The long-hitting Indiza started the day well, firing in three birdies and an eagle at the front nine, though against an awful eight at the par five-second hole, followed by two single bogeys at the fourth and sixth.

He managed to recover one shot with a birdie at the 14th, but against two bogeys on the 13th and 16th for the day’s one over par 73 and two rounds total of 145 to take a narrow one shot lead from hot charging Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab and Sigona’s John Wangai.

Mudanyi had an impressive round, picking up birdies on the first, second and 11 and appeared all set to grab the top position on the leader board until he dropped a shot at the par three-17th for two under par 70 and 146 for the two days.

Wangai on the other hand, rolled in birdies on the second, third and fifth, made a bogey at the eighth, but it was the two doubles at the 11th and 12th which denied him a chance for the day’s leadership, though he still has a chance of making them three in the series having won the first and second legs.

"I'm excited to be back at the top. It's been a while since I won a tournament. And when I’m making three putts, I feel I have to do a lot more to correct it. The wetness of the course has since adversely affected our scores this week.

But all in all, this is the first real test of getting back to serious business, So I'm looking forward to just clinging onto the top," said Indiza, who went straight to the practicing green after his second round.

The third and final round of the pros is on Friday morning from 9am, where the top 20 in the series will join those who made cut in last year’s Masters, as well as those who made cut in this year’s open.

Meanwhile, a huge field of 224 players made up of club members and guests of KCB will be converging on the par 72 Royal course where at stake besides a number of prizes, will be six slots in the 2019 KCB Karen Masters Pro- Am at Karen a day before the start of the main event.

They will join others who qualified from Sigona, Nyali, Thika and Nakuru.

The leader board;

145 Dismas Indiza(Mumias) 72, 73

146 Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab) 76, 70

146 John Wangai (Sigona) 73, 73

148 Greg Snow (Muthaiga) 75, 73

148 Justus Madoya (Great Rift) 75, 73

149 Nelson Mudanyi (Muthaiga) 77, 72

149 David Wakhu (Golf Park) 74, 75