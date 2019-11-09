Indiza wins Pam Golding Safari Open

By LARRY NGALA

Long-hitting Dismas Indiza beat Sigona’s Sujan Shah in the third hole of a play-off to claim the Pam Golding Safari Open, a Safari Tour series event, at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa on Saturday.

At the end of regulation play, the two Kenyan pros had tied on two under par total of 286 hence the play-off. Indiza had posted one under par 71 in the final round where he birdied the second, fifth, 12th, 14th and 16th. He was actual heading for a straight victory until he picked up a double bogey on the 10th hole.

It was however a dry day for Shah who managed only one birdie at the very first hole, then dropped shots at the fifth and 10th. He missed many birdie opportunities, to wind up with one over par 73 to also finish on two under 286 having started the day, ahead of Indiza.

During the three holes play-off on holes 16, 17 and 18, Indiza birdied the 16th and 17th bogeyed the 18th while Shah double-bogeyed the 16th, parred the 17th but picked up a double at the 18th, to give the Mumias-based Indiza the title.

WAHOME STARS

It was an excellent day for young professional Mathew Wahome who shot the best score in the final round, a four under par 68 to jump for seventh to third place on one under par total of 287.

Wahome made birdies on the third, sixth, seventh and eighth in the first nine, having dropped two shots in between( fourth and fifth) though he managed to recover those two shots at the back nine’s 13th and 15th. This was his best finishing since he turned professional three months ago.

It was definitely a good outing for the Kenyans as they claimed the first seven slots in the field of 20 players who made the cut where Kenya managed to enter 14 players. The event was sponsored by Pam Golding properties and Serena Hotels among many other sponsors.

On Friday, one of Kenya’s leading amateurs Daniel Nduva completed an impressive eight under par 208 to claim the amateur title.

The final leaderboard:

Dismas Indiza (Ken) 68, 70, 77, 71= 286 *

Sujan Shah (Ken) 70, 73, 70, 73= 286

Mathew Wahome (Ken) 74, 71, 74, 68= 287

Edwin Mudanyi (Ken) 69, 70, 76, 76= 291

David Wakhu (Ken) 71, 71, 80, 70= 292

Erick Ooko (Ken) 72, 73, 72, 75= 292

Alfred Nandwa( Ken ) 72, 76, 75, 70= 293

Ronald Rugumayo (Ug) 72, 73, 74, 74= 293