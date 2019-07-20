  1. Home
Ireland's Lowry takes British Open lead at Portrush

Saturday July 20 2019

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off at the 6th hole during the third round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 20, 2019. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK | AFP

Ireland's Shane Lowry tees off at the 6th hole during the third round of the British Open golf Championships at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 20, 2019. PHOTO | GLYN KIRK |  AFP

In Summary

PORTRUSH, UK

Ireland's Shane Lowry delighted the Royal Portrush crowds as he seized a one-shot lead with six holes remaining of the third round at the British Open on Saturday.

The 32-year-old moved to five-under par for his round and 13-under for the tournament with birdie at the par-five 12th hole.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sits one shot back in second place, with American J.B. Holmes on 11-under.

Former US Open champion Justin Rose charged up the leaderboard on the back nine with an eagle on the 12th followed by two birdies in three holes which moved him to within three strokes of Lowry.

Lee Westwood, looking to end his long wait for a maiden major title, slipped back to nine-under with a bogey at the 10th, a shot clear of clubhouse leader Rickie Fowler.

World number one Brooks Koepka continued to miss putt after putt, as he has done all week, with his challenge threatening to stall as he fell to minus-seven through 15 holes.

