Jajuha claims All Captains Prize overall title

Despite the tough condition of the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course, Amardeep Singh Jajuha still managed to post an impressive 37 points, to claim the overall title during the All Captains Prize golf tournament at the weekend.

Playing off handicap 23, Jajuha carded 18 points in the first nine and 19 at the back nine, to win by the narrow margin of one point from Ali Hassanali who beat lady captain Wanjiru Kaime on countback.

Hassanali carded 16 and 20 while Kaime posted 18 points in each nine to also finish with 36 points with Kaime taking the overall third prize.

Leading all the Captains was Wahome Wanjiohi currently playing off handicap 12 who posted 20 and 15 for a total of 35 points, to beat current club chairman Stephen Kihumba on countback. Nancy Steinmann was the best Captain Lady Captain having posted 33 points, winning by three from Susan Gichuki, while Fr Paul Gitonga was the men winner on 36 points and Rahab Thuo taking the ladies first prize with 35 points.

In the senior category, Josiah Rutto carded 29 points while the handicap seven Wasim Ali was the top junior on 31 points. He won by one point from Ronnie Nguru. There were a number of guests players from various clubs in the country where taking the overall prize was Thika Sports Club’s Lawrence Ng’ang’a who carded the day’s best score of 38 points. Dharam Sharma and Patrick Matindi won the nines on 22 and 18 points respectively and winning the nearest to pin prizes were Dharam Sharma and Benjamin Koyier.

The event which was sponsored by Menengai Drilling Company, Crater Automobile and the Captains, attracted a field of 124 players. All the past Captains who travelled to Nakuru for the event including Krishan Ahluwallia all the way from India, former Kenya Golf Union Chairman Ngugi Kiuna, Moses Kamonye and Wanjohi Wahome, current club chairman Stephen Kihumba later on led the others in planting trees.

“I am so delighted that this idea which I have been having since 2015 has eventually come to reality but I am more thrilled for having emerged the winner of the All past captains category,’’ said Wanjohi.

At Sigona Golf Club, handicap five Sandeep Matharu recovered from an awful nine at the par four first hole, and a bogey at the fifth, to eventually post an impressive 39 points, to claim the overall title in the Crown Silicone Stableford Challenge sponsored by giants paints company Crown Paints.

He beat man winner George Ndungu on countback as Sunil Chabra on 38 was second in the men’s section where Adarsh Shah was third on 37 after beating Dan Mugo on countback. Adnan Merali also on 37 points was the best junior while handicap six lady golfer Zippy Wachira clinched the ladies first prize with a score of 37 though after beating Liz Mbuthia on countback.

Leading the guests was J. Mwangi on 37 points, followed in second place by Neel Shah on 34 and Jack Desouza was the senior winner on 37points. The nines went to H. Lakani on 21 and C. Kerubo on 20 while Sunny Matharu won the longest drive and David Nyaga taking the nearest to pin. The event attracted a field of 220 players.

Summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Machakos Golf Club; Madison Insurance Golf tournament; Winner- Sawarn Singh 39 points, David Muchungu 38, cb Alphonse Kioko 38 cb Ben Mumo 38, Guest- Winner- M.N. Kinuthia 35, cb David Wahome 35, 3rd Adelbert Omooria 33, Staff winner- John Kamenyi 33. Lady winner- Nairamas Ole Sein 34 pts.