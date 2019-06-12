Jeff Kubwa grabs lead at Royal

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Muthaiga Golf Club's Jeff Kubwa grabbed a two shots lead during the opening round of the fourth and final leg of the KCB Road to Karen Masters pro golf series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course, Wednesday.

Kubwa, who started off with a bogey at the par four-first hole, managed to roll in four back-to-back birdies from the second, but to the fifth, added one more at the seventh, before dropping a shot at the ninth.

He embarked on the back nine by dropping an early shot at the 11th, though he managed to recover one at the 15th for the day's three under par to lead by two shots from Kenya Railway Golf Club's Alfred Nandwa who shot one under par 71.

Nandwa, who dropped shots at the 10th and 11th, had played a clean first nine, which included an eagle two at the par five-second, followed by birdies on the third and fifth holes and a late one at the 18th green.

Home pro Ken Abuto tied for the third place with Mumias Golf Club's Dismas Indiza on level par 72.

Abuto made birdies on the fifth and at the back nine's 13th, 15th and 17th holes. He was going for an under par until he picked up a double bogey at the third after dropping one shot at the opening hole.

"I made some few bad shots mostly on the greens, but I am happy with my round for a start," said Abuto, who seems to be picking up his old good form at the right moment, as the pros head to Karen for the Sunshine Tour sanctioned Karen Masters.

Indiza, on the other hand, made birdies at the second and ninth at the front nine and at the 10th and 15th at the back nine, where he dropped a shot at the 16th, in addition to three early bogeys at the first, fourth and seventh.

The two were a shot better than John Wangai, Mohit Mediratta and James Karanja, who all shot one over par 73 each, with Frank Matilo following close with 74.