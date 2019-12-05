Junior golfers benefit from Kenya Open clinic

By LARRY NGALA

Besides the Pro-Am on Wednesday which was a curtain-raiser for the ongoing Magical Kenya Ladies Open at the Vipingo Ridge's Baobab course, over 26 junior golfers from the grassroots golf programme in Vipingo, benefitted from some of the visiting professionals.

The 26 juniors received coaching lessons from four of the pros Linda Wessberg of Sweden, Meghan MacLaren, Felicity Johnson, and Nigeria's Georgia Oboh. The golf clinic was organized by Safaricom's M-Pesa as part of the preliminary events of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

The grassroots initiative, led by Vipingo Village Fund and both funded and hosted by Vipingo Ridge, is a youth golf academy that meets once a week to offer lessons by a PGA-accredited coach in the hope of finding and nurturing home-grown Kenyan talent. The children, both boys and girls, range in age but all come from local villages in the surrounding areas.

At the training, the budding golfers were divided into two groups. One of 20 (mixed boys and girls) and the other of six top girl players. The groups were taken through golf basics drills on chipping and putting on the practice green and bunker. The aim of the clinic was not only to coach the junior players but to inspire the next generation of Kenyan golfers as well as showcase how sport can provide the opportunity to lift people out of poverty.

Linda, Georgia and Meghan took the players through the chipping drill while Felicity took the top team through their paces at the putting green. Commenting on her experience while coaching the junior golfers, Georgia Oboh said: “It was a great pleasure having the opportunity to share my knowledge with the young golfers today. Being from less privileged backgrounds, this gives them an opportunity to experience golf at the highest levels and also encourage them to believe that it is possible to rise to the level of professional golf despite their background.”

She added: “I have seen many talented players today and the motivation among them is very high. I encouraged them to continue sharpening their skills in the game with the view of growing in the sport and enhancing their chances of being part of professional golf in the future.”

Vipingo Ridge Chairman, Alastair Cavenagh, said “We are delighted to have hosted the golf clinic today in partnership with M-Pesa as part of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open activities. It gives the young prospective golfers from rural areas on the coast a fantastic chance to learn from the professionals and works to inspire them, not just in their sporting endeavours, but I hope in all aspects in life.”

He added: “It was an important opportunity for us to welcome these young golfers to experience the tournament’s offerings as part of our long-term plan to continue working with the community to nurture and grow talent, especially among our youth.”