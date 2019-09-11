By LARRY NGALA

IN KAMPALA

The Great Rift Valley Golf Resort’s Justus Madoya leads the rest of the Kenyan players into Thursday’s second round of the 2019 Castle Lite Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort golf course in Kigo, Uganda.

Recovering from a Malaria attack, Madoya made two early bogeys at the second and fourth, but managed to recover the two shots having had made a birdie at the sixth and one at the eighth.

He later birdied the 15th and at the 17th for two under par to tie for second place with Zimbabwe’s Tongoona Charamba as South Africa’s Thato Mazibuko fired four under par 68 to lead the field of 105 players in the $50,000 (Sh5 million) prize fund event.

“I was really weak when I started the round and didn’t think I will finish it, but I took some medicine which helped. I pray that all will be well in tomorrow’s second round which is very crucial and which will determine the top 30 players and ties who will proceed to the last two rounds,” said Madoya.

Time to settle down

Charamba, meanwhile, birdied five holes — three at the front nine and two at the back nine — but also dropped shots at the sixth, eighth and 10th. “I made some few bad shots, particularly at the first nine, as it took me some time to settle down. But I am happy with that score. I should be able to make some progress tomorrow,” said Charamba, a regular player on the Sunshine Tour.

On the other hand, the day’s leader Mazibuko went up after a birdie-birdie start.

He added two more at the fourth and sixth, but dropped to three under after making a bogey at seventh, though he pulled one back at the eighth, started the back nine with a bogey but closed with a birdie at the 17th for his four under 68.

Meanwhile, another Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi shot one under par 71 to close the day in fourth place and a shot better than Zambia’s Madalitso Muthiya.

A big bunch of 11 players, including Dismas Indiza and other Kenyan players like Sujan Shah, Njuguna Ngugi and David Odhiambo, tied for sixth place in one over par 73, with six others following on 74.

Those include Simon Ngige, Edwin Mudanyi, Jacob Okello and Dennis Saikwa.

The top 30 and ties after Thursday’s second round will qualify to battle it out for cash and some points towards the Safari Tour ranking points.

The construction of the Lakes Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course, built as a holiday destination and very similar to Kenya’s Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, may not only position Uganda as an international Golf tourism destination, but also a potential venue for international professional events like those in the European or Sunshine Tour.

Located on the shores of Africa’s largest lake. This tranquil resort is positioned to offer travellers a whole new experience while on business, conference or leisure.

At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, golf in East and Central Africa has been taken to the next level.

This distinctive course designed by Golf Plan USA, under the guidance of the Principal Architect — Kevin Ramsey — boasts of sweeping views of Lake Victoria, which really soft on the eye with ample bird life and each Hole has a different and relaxed feel to it ,each with a challenging lay out.

ENJOYABLE EXPAERIENCE

This makes it the region’s best golf destination.

Its unique features include an 18-hole golf course isolated on a green island, and bent grass, which is a first in Uganda.

The private golf club offers a stimulating layout for the ever-evolving golfer looking for an enjoyable putting experience.

The club boasts of an Academy sitting on 780 metres square of putting green, which acts as both a schooling and training facility, designed to replicate various shot areas such as short game area, a practice bunker and chipping green.

The golf club is a premier golfing complex with improved facilities to encourage both the golfing and social aspect of the club.

“We work towards fulfilling the aspirations of golfers and entice visitors to consider membership to either the golf club or golf academy.

The course is hosting this year’s Uganda Golf Union Open championship attracting golfers from mainly Africa and Europe.

Apart from hosting the Open championship, the resort has benefited from having golfers and public taking up accommodation and dinning at the resort’s different outlets.