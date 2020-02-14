KBL injects Sh40 million into Kenya Open

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its premium spirits brand Johnnie Walker, Friday announced a Sh40 million sponsorship towards the 2020 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, which will be held at Karen Country Club from March 12 to 15.

The sponsorship is the second part of the three-year deal committed last year with the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL), organisers of the Magical Kenya Open golf championship which secured rights of the company being the official alcoholic beverages partner.

Speaking at the cheque presentation ceremony held at the KBL offices, Managing Director, Jane Karuku noted that the partnership with the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship fits well with the organisation’s sports development agenda.

“The Kenya Breweries Limited is delighted to continue its sponsorship of the Magical Kenya Open for yet another year. As the most premier sporting event in the region, the Open continues to fit in with the company’s goals," Karuku said.

The sponsorship announcement comes a few days after Johnnie Walker announced a Sh3.2 million pay-out to Kenya’s top pro golfers, Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow, as well as sponsorship towards the last three local legs of the 2019/20 Safari Tour Golf series.

Karuku added that the continued partnership offers the brand an opportunity to interact with their consumers, while promising fans a great experience at the four-day tournament.

