KGU gets new chairman

By LARRY NGALA

Anthony Murage, the immediate past captain of Karen Country Club and one of the leading amateur golfers in the country, is the new chairman of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

He was elected unopposed during the weekend’s KGU Annual General Meeting at Muthaiga Golf Club, replacing outgoing chairman Lucas Maranga of Limuru Country Club.

Before the weekend’s AGM, Murage, who has been in the union for six years, was the vice chairman and tournament director of the union.

The two times Karen Country Club Stroke play champion, who has represented his clubs in many major events such as the league and Tannahill Shield, started playing golf as a junior in 1991 and became single figure handicap golfer in 1996, with his lowest handicap being scratch.

His vice chairman will be Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s Ben Omuodo, who has served in the union as secretary for a couple of years. Like the chairman and the rest of the executives, he was elected unopposed. Taking over from Omuodo as the new secretary, is Vincent Wang’ombe from Limuru Country Club.

Wang’ombe, an international golf referee who has officiated in the Kenya Open and other international events like the British Open, has been an executive committee member. However, retaining his post of treasurer was Peter Kiguru of Sigona.

The only new face in the committee is Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club’s Karugu Macharia, while Njani Nderitu (Vet Lab), George Ndirangu (Kenya Air Force), Fr. Peter Kimani (Ruiru), Philip Ochola (Muthaiga) and Thika’s Ndiga Kithae retained their executive committee posts.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Murage said: “I would like to seamlessly set up the World Handicap System with the time frame set for January 2020. I would like also to have all the courses in the country slope rated within my term."

On the other hand, Murage said Kenya will be sending a non-elite team of two (four better ball) to participate in the 2019 International Pairs for the very first time.

The International Pairs event will take place in Mid-November in Portugal.