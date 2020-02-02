KLGU gets new chairman

By LARRY NGALA

Royal Nairobi Golf Club’s veteran lady golfer Sarah Hoare is the new chairman of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairman.

Hoare, a former lady captain at Royal Nairobi and one of the longest serving members of the KLGU council, was elected unopposed on Friday during the KLGU annual general meeting held at Muthaiga Golf Club.

She takes over the union mantle from outgoing Phyllis Kimbo of Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club.

Before the Friday meeting, Hoare was the vice chairman of the union which she first joined in 2009 and served up to 2011 before returning in 2014.

Apart from being an administrator, Hoare also played for Kenya in the pre-All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) in Uganda in 2010 and was also a member of the ladies national team in the 2011 Gilberson and Page Trophy, then playing off handicap eight.

Elected vice chairman during the AGM was Vet Lab Sports Club’s Rosemary Olonde who managed to get 115 votes against Thika Sports Club’s Elizabeth Gitobu’s 54 votes in a hotly contested race that brought representatives from all the clubs in the country.

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Lydia Obonyo, who is in her second term, continues to be the joint secretary along with Rosemary Wainaina of Limuru Country Club. Wainaina was elected unopposed.

The treasurer of the union is Florence Kamau of Kenya Railway who also went in unopposed.

Also hotly contested were the posts of Councillors where Muthaiga’s Rosemary Mkok topped the list with a total of 118 votes with Limuru’s Mukami Wangai finishing second on 96 votes.

The two will join Pauline Kabuga of Karen, Vet Lab’s Rachel Ndei, Jane Nzibo of Muthaiga and Thika’s Petty Kigwe who are still serving their term.

Those who failed to make it after were Veronica Mwaura of Ruiru (63) and Wanja Kimani of Royal (50).

The regional representatives are Naomi Wambui, who will represent Coast, Ruth Kae of Kitale Club, who is serving her second term as the Western region rep, while also in her second term is Nakuru’s Esther Karuga.