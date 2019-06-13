‘Kambasome’ series heads to Machakos

By LARRY NGALA

The Kambasome Golf series, whose main objective is to promote and encourage the Akamba community to play the game, finally goes home this weekend, for the Machakos Golf Club edition, the only golf club in the Eastern region.

An initiative of former Mwala MP and minister Mutua Katuku, this weekend’s event which comes after the successful Nairobi edition a month ago, has attracted a field of 105 though club captain Musembi Katuku is still accepting more players through post entries.

Katuku says that organisers of the Kambasome event have invited the Ukambani governors as well as other political leaders from the region’s three counties.

“The reason why we have invited them is to try and sell the idea of establishing golf courses in those counties in order to spread the game of golf," he said.

“Golf can be used as part of domestic tourism promotion as is the case in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties," he added.

Besides local golfers, entries were received from as far away as Nanyuki Sports Club in Laikipia County from where club captain Mark Kirimi will be leading a strong team of over eight golfers. Golfers from Golf Park, Ruiru, Kiambu, Railway and Muthaiga golf clubs are also among the entries.

The par-72 Machakos course is currently in its best condition following the recent rains and is also enhanced by the club’s acquisition of new course preparation equipment.

NJORO BUSY

Meanwhile, Njoro Country Club in Nakuru will host the Ronald Marshall and Toby Gibson trophy, one of the oldest events in the country that has been taking place annually since 1927, save for the years during which the Second World War was fought between 1940 and 1945.

This year, it has attracted over 100 players mostly from a number of clubs in the Great Rift Valley region.

Among the past winners of the two day competition, formerly one of the Kenya Golf Union approved events, includes some of the country’s professionals such as James Lorum of Nakuru, Thika’s Simon Ngige and Sullivan Muthugia and Kopan Timbe.

Some of the amateurs who have won the event before include veteran Geras Khakali of Kitale, Njuguna Njoka of Nakuru and the late Jimmy Manyara and David Wanjama of Njoro.

Of the two home players, Wanjama - who was the first African to write his name on the trophy way back in 1964 - still remains as the only player to have won it numerous times.

Wanjama, a former employee of Kenya Breweries who passed on in the mid 1980s, won the event eight times, while Manyara who passed on last year, was a five-time winner.

Those gunning for victory at this year’s edition include Eldoret’s Andrew Chelogoi, Njuguna Njoka and defending champion Joseph Kinyoro.

At Ruiru Sports Club, the par-72 course hosts the first leg of the inaugural Windhoek Lager International Pairs golf series.

It will feature 12 events around the country supported by Namibia Breweries with this weekend’s tournament attracting over 30 pairs sponsored by Middle East carrier Emirates.

This is the first time that the series which is organised by the Kenya Golf Union will be played in the four ball better ball format is taking place in Kenya.