Karume wins Ladies Open in Kiambu

By LARRY NGALA

One of the leading lady golfers in the country, Wanjiru Karume at the weekend beat a field of 80 players at the par-72 Kiambu Golf Club course, to claim the Craig Bowl in the annual Kiambu Ladies Open golf tournament.

Playing off handicap seven, Karume dropped a shot at the first hole, then picked up five straight pars up to the sixth hole.

She dropped a shot at the seventh but finished the first nine with two back to back pars.

She bogeyed four holes at the back nine though a birdie at the par three-13th was good enough for her five over par 77, to win by two shots from another leading lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru who took the runners-up prize.

Golf Park’s Naomi Wakesho was third on 83 gross.

Taking the nett title was Jane Kanyi on 72 nett after beating Faith Chemutai and Esther Mugure on countback.

Winning the Bronze title in the event sponsored by Coca Cola, Don Mwaura and Citizen TV, was Hellen Chepkwony with a score of 92 gross.

This was by two shots from Elizabeth Kabugi while Millicent Nduati was third on 95.

The Bronze nett winner was Lucy Mwangi with an impressive nett 69, followed by Joan Kanjejo on 70 nett.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Patrick Theche clinched the Ruiru Masters after a fine round of 62 nett, beating men’s winner Reuben Kithuka by four shots while Johnson Waweru was second in the men’s section with nett 67 after beating Eliakim Maina on countback.

The ladies title went to Margaret Kamau with 68 nett. In second place was Catherine Wambui on 71 nett and finishing third was Eunice Ndikwe on 73.

The nines went to Samuel Njinu on 33 and Willy Kagicha with 28 nett while Onassis Ndegwa was the guest winner after posting 73 nett as Angelus Maina claimed the gross title with 82 gross.

In Machakos, the club’s top amateur golfer James Ndunda fired level par 72 gross for an impressive 40 points, to claim the overall title in the KCB golf tournament.

Playing off handicap four, Ndunda bogeyed the first two holes in the front nine and late at the 18th though he managed to level that with birdies on the ninth, 10th and 12th holes.

He, however, won after beating Charles Kimiti on countback while Victor Mutwii was third on 37 points and taking the guest prize was Peter Muigai on 38 points.

The nines went to General Joe Musomba and David Mwangangi with 21 and 20 points.

In the subsidiary, Ibrahim Lande and Mercy Nderitu won the longest drive while Moi Lemoshira took the nearest to Pin prize.

Summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Thika; Theresiah Nyambura Memorial Golf Day; Overall Winner- S.N. Njenga 42 pts, Men winner- Duncan Ndungu 39, Kim Nderitu 38, cb Jeff Karue 38, Lady winner- L. Kinyua 39, cb M. Njuguna 39. Guest- Rachel Ndei 40, P. Karingu 37, sponsor- B. Mutuemeri 38, Maina Ruo 37, Junior Winner- Simon Ngugi 34. Nines- Betty Mutua 23, Eunice Mwangi 23 pts.

At Royal Nairobi: Chairman @ 50 Golf Day, Overall Winner: Shadrack Ogindo 40pts, Men Winner: Pami Sokhi 37, Dr. Samwel Nyaoke, Senior Winner: Dinesh Modi 39, Lady Winner: Agnes Muchemi 40, Beatrice Kamau 38, Age Group Winner: Hellen Gatiramu 34pts, Guest Winner: Dr. Kaisha 37pts.

At Vet Lab Sports; IHRM Golf Day; Overall Winner: Joshua Mwangi 44 pts, Man Winner: Gabriel Kihara 42 cb Elijah Njuki 42, Paul Wambugu 41, Lady Winner: Mary Maingi 36, Evie Gardner 35cb Caroline Muguku 35, Guest Winner: Hill Kip 38, D. Mashindano 37, Sponsor Winner: Wycliffe Osoro 30 pts.

At Limuru; Vice Chairman’s Golf Day; Overall Winner- Miano Muchiri 43 pts, Lady winner- Grace Kimeria 37, Wairimu Gakuo 37, Men winner- Fred Ikana 40, cb David Irimu 40, Guest Winner- Lady- Z. Wachira 39, Family Winner- Kamau Ngengi 37. Pro- Winner- John Karichu 71 gross, John Kagiri 71.

At Kakamega; CIC Insurance Golf Day; Overall winner- B. Madate 36 pts, Lady winner- P. Nyangweso 35, Men winmner- D.Omollo 35, Lady runner-up- V. Amusala 33, Guest winner- P. Otieno 23, staff winner- L. Obat 23 pts.