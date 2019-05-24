Kenya Amateur Matchplay enters quarters

By LARRY NGALA

Home player Dennis Mara will take on junior Mutahi Kibugu in the first quarter-final match of the 2019 Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship at Limuru Country Club today from 8am.

The second quarter-final match will be a clash between Kenya Railway Golf Club’s John Lejirimah and former champion William Odera formerly of Kericho, and now based at Golf Park.

Maara made it to the last eight after beating Muthaiga’s Khushil Nathwani 1-up in the third round having earlier beaten Nakuru’s Aziz Mussaji in the second round. Mussaji got a walk over from defending champion Daniel Nduva who skipped the event despite being drawn.