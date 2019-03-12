Kenya Open: 2015 winner seeks another feather on his cap

By LARRY NGALA

Former Kenya Open champion Hyden Porteous says the Karen Country Club course is as good as his home course in Johannesburg, South Africa as he looks forward to this week’s Magical Kenya Open tournament.

Speaking at Karen Country Club on Tuesday, Porteous said it felt great coming back to Karen, the venue where he won his first tour event.

“This is like returning home. It brings all the good memories of 2015 where I claimed my first Tour victory, playing against some of the top players in the then Challenge, most of whom are now here as European Tour players,’’ he said.

During the 2015 edition, Porteous fired an impressive 17 under par, to tie with his compatriot and close friend Brandon Stone who he beat in the play off.

“That win was very important as it kind of opened many great opportunities and it feels great to come back here,’’ added Porteous.

On his performance this past weekend at the Commercial bank of Qatar Masters, Porteous believes he gave it his all despite being unable to make enough birdies to carry him over the last two rounds of the event. He posted two identical scores of 73 each to miss the cut.

“Doha is a big course and long compared to this course here which is just like my home course, with similar small greens and the same grass,’’ he opined.

He further said that he was impressed to see the Kenya Open join the European Tour series saying it was good for Africa and the game of golf.

“Africa is not yet there but there is a great chance of the continent becoming a power house and it is through events like this one,” the South African noted.

Speaking earlier on, Denmark’s Thomas Bjorn, who has returned to Kenya after 24 years, said he had been looking forward to a return over the years but was unable to and he was glad to be back this year.

“When I was growing I learnt a lot about Kenya and Karen Blixen. It was a dream come true when I played in Kenya in 1995, unfortunately I did not have enough time then as a budding professional, as I had this week and its very refreshing for me besides the chance to play golf here again,’’ Bjorn said.

He said the course here is relatively short and the greens are smaller compared to some of the courses in Europe and elsewhere.

“When you come to a course like Karen you will have to play as it is. I am looking forward to play good golf even though the field is made up of very strong young players,” he stated.