Kenya Open: Nandwa, Odhiambo to join local pros

Kenya, has been given two more pro slots in the 2019 Magical Kenya Open whose first round is set for Thursday at Karen Country Club course.

The two, Nyanza Golf Club’s David Odhiambo and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Alfred Nandwa now brings the total number of Kenya’s entry in the open to 20, which include the six amateurs.

Kenya Open Golf Limited tournament director Patrick Obath said the two Kenyans were in a reserve list where the KOGL had the chance to pick a player from Kenya or Europe to replace any of the players who had been scheduled to play but have opted out for one reason or another.

Besides, the two also performed well during the Safari Tour which was used to pick Kenya’s qualifiers for the Open.

Meanwhile, top Scotch whisky brand Johnnie Walker will award the first golfer who holes out in one during the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

The Johnnie Walker Hole-in- One will be at the par-three 16th, currently the seventh hole where the lucky golfer will receive a bottle of Johnnie Walker Odyssey.

While making the announcement on Monday, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director Jane Karuku expressed the company’s delight in awarding the prize during the Kenya Open.

Karuku reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting the growth of Golf in the country.

Hole-in-one prize

“Kenya Breweries Limited through its Johnnie Walker brand is pleased to announce a hole-in-one prize during the 2019 Magical Kenya Open. The first player who holes out in one during the competition will walk away with a prized bottle of Johnnie Walker Odyssey,’’ said Karuku.

Karuku said KBL remains committed to contributing to the growth of sports in Kenya and indeed Johnnie Walker has a rich history of supporting golf locally.

The brand recently partnered the Kenya Open Golf Limited to sponsor the last two legs of the 2018/19 Safari Tour and also sponsored the hole-in-one prize during the tournaments.

“We are delighted to have our alcoholic beverage partner, Johnnie Walker, also offer a hole-in-one award at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open. It is our belief that we will see players getting out of their comfort zones to take calculated risks, to win the prize, resulting in better scores and increased excitement from the fans.”

The announcement comes a few days after the giant alcoholic beverage company unveiled a Sh40 Million Sponsorship of the 2019 Magical Kenya Open.

The four-day tournament, which tees off on Thursday at the par-71 Karen Country Club, will feature 14 Kenyan professionals, six local amateurs who will fight it out with a foreign field of 136 golfers.

Wakhu lands sponsorship

At the same time, Kenya’s leading professional golfer David Wakhu has been relieved of the burden financial burden that comes with competing in the Kenya Open Golf Championship after signing a two-year deal with online gaming company BetLion.

According to the terms of the deal, BetLion will shoulder the cost of Wakhu’s training and his expenses during the tournament. The deal covers his travel, accommodation, meals, kitting and a financial incentive.

“BetLion wants to see David concentrate on playing golf and nothing more,” BetLion Managing Director Spencer Okach told journalists on Monday at Golf Park, Nairobi.

Wakhu, 35, is one of the 14 Kenyan professionals playing in the tournament.

Speaking after signing the contract, Wakhu said the deal has come at the right time.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the BetLion team as I continue to pursue my professional career,” Wakhu said.