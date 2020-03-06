Kenya Open postponed

The 2020 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa which was scheduled for next Thursday at Karen Country Club, has been postponed to a later date.

The sad news for Kenya’s golfing fraternity was announced by Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman, Peter Kanyago Friday following a directive from the Kenyan government to postpone all conferences and meetings of an international nature in the country for the next 30 days, due to the on-going global threat from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).