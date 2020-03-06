alexa Kenya Open postponed - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Golf

Kenya Open postponed

Friday March 6 2020

Italian Guido Migliozzi kisses his prize after winning the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Final Round on March 17, 2019 at Karen Country Club. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

Italian Guido Migliozzi kisses his prize after winning the 2019 Magical Kenya Open on March 17, 2019 at Karen Country Club. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The sad news for Kenya’s golfing fraternity was announced by Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman, Peter Kanyago following a directive from the Kenya Government’s decision to postpone all conferences and meetings of an international nature in Kenya for the next 30 days due to the on-going global threat from the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Advertisement
 
LARRY NGALA
By LARRY NGALA
More by this Author

The 2020 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa which was scheduled for next Thursday at Karen Country Club, has been postponed to a later date.

The sad news for Kenya’s golfing fraternity was announced by Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) chairman, Peter Kanyago Friday following a directive from the Kenyan government to postpone all conferences and meetings of an international nature in the country for the next 30 days, due to the on-going global threat from the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

more to follow.....

Advertisement