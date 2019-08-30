By LARRY NGALA

The Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) on Friday named the Kenya ladies national golf team for this year’s Gilberson and Page trophy tournament between Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe whose first test match is set for Karen Country Club on Tuesday.

Releasing the names during a player briefing at Muthaiga Golf Club, KLGU chairman Phyllis Kimbo, who is also the team manager said Kenya, will be represented by “the strongest team ever”.

She said the seven-player team was selected during a team trial at Sigona Golf Club three weeks ago from a pool of over 20 who had been training under national junior coach John van Liefland.

“It is a team that is made up of very experienced golfers, and I have no doubt we will do well against Zambia and Zimbabwe’’ said Kimbo.

Named are Joyce Wanjiru from Kiambu Golf Club, Agnes Nyakio and Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab and Esther Chumo (Eldoret).

Others are the legendary Florence Maina of Muthaiga Golf Club Wanjiru Karume (Kiambu), who is also the team captain, and Margaret Njoki of Golf Park.