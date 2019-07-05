Kenya take slim lead ahead of final round

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

IN KAMPALA, UGANDA

Defending champions Kenya start Saturday’s final round singles with a two-point advantage over hosts Uganda after their three and half victory in the morning’s four ball better ball third round at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club course on Friday.

During the morning round, the pair of leading players Robinson Owiti and William Odera beat Daniel Baguma and Rodell Gaita. Soon after, Simon Njogu and Mathew Wahome halved Dennis Adaba and Jakisa Emmanule, before Korby Gatiramu and Daniel Kiragu won against Uganda’s Michael Alunga and Grace Kasango.

The third point came via the pair of Samuel Njoroge and Mutahi Kibugu who beat Joseph Chinywaai and Godfrey Nsubuga. However, the hosts put up a strong fight in the afternoon’s foursomes winning two matches and halving one against a Kenyan victory and halve for seven points against Kenya’s nine.

The only Kenyan pair to win was the pair of Owiti and Odera who beat Uganda’s Alemiga Hussein and Abby Bagalana 4-3 while the half a point came from Njogu and Wahome who halved with Asaba and Jakisa. The pair of Daniel Nduva and Paul Muchangi lost 3-2 to Joseph Chinywaai and Godfrey Nsubuga and Njoroge and Kibugu were beaten 4-2 by Daniel Baguma and Rodell Gaita.

“The Ugandans put up a strong fight in the afternoon having beaten them in the morning. I will definitely give the Ugandans a run for their money in the final round singles which I believe our players are strong individually,” said Kenya team coach John van Liefland.

Related Stories Kenyan golfers fight back in Victoria Cup