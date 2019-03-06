Kenya withdraws from Africa Junior Golf Championship

Meanwhile Kenya’s elite amateur golfers shift their campaign for points in the 2019 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series to Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club for the annual Windsor Classic.

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya has withdrawn from the 2019 Africa Junior Golf Championship to be held in Botswana from March to 16.

Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) president Joselle Gitonga on Wednesday wrote to the event organizers informing them of Kenya’s withdrawal from the championship since it was coinciding with the Magical Kenya Open.

“We wish to inform you that unfortunately we will not be able to take part in this year’s event as most of our junior golfers will be engaged in the Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour tournament to be held at Karen Country Club from March 14 to 17. We do however wish you success in organizing the championship and good luck for the participant teams’’ said Gitonga.

Kenya participated in the 2018 edition held at Royal Dar es Salaam Golf Club in Rabat Morocco where the boys team finished fourth behind Uganda hosts Morocco and champions South Africa. A total of 13 countries were represented in the boys section while the girls category where Kenya also came fourth behind Morocco, Zimbabwe and South Africa had eight teams.

A team of four boys and three girls had earlier been selected to represent Kenya in the championship. The boys team was to be made up of Muthaiga’s Zubar Khan, Daniel Kiragu, Mutahi Kibugu, Dubai based Bradley Mogire and Sigona’s Adam Tayebjee.

The girls team was to be made up of Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Alyssa Jamal, Channelle Wangari of Vet Lab and Golf Park’s Ashley Awuor, a member of Rose Naliaka’s Golf Africa Programme. Naliaka was to lead the team to Botswana.

However Gitonga said Kibugu and Mogire will be in action in the Magical Kenya Open while Zubair Khan and Ashley Awuor will play in the Magical Kenya Pro-Am on Wednesday March 13.

Meanwhile Kenya’s elite amateur golfers shift their campaign for points in the 2019 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series to Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club for the annual Windsor Classic this weekend following the Sigona Bowl event last weekend where Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge beat veteran Limuru golfer Francis Kimani by two shots to claim the overall title.

Nyali’s Daniel Nduva who made a slow start, posting 77 before winding up with 74 and 70, tied with Vet Lab’s Edwin Mudanyi on 221. Njoroge, Nduva, Mudanyi and the other Kenya Open qualifiers Mike Kisia, and juniors Mutahi Kibugu and Dubai based Bradley Mogire will be in action at Windsor where they will also be using the event as a final preparation before they move to Karen from Monday for the registration and official practice round on Tuesday.

“I started badly at Karen but I hope to fine-tune my game at Windsor this weekend before we shift base to Karen’’ said Nduva after a practice round at Muthaiga Golf Club on Tuesday. Like the Sigona Bowl, the Windsor is also part of the KAGC series and also counts towards the World Amateur Ranking.