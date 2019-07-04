Kenyan golfers fight back in Victoria Cup

By LARRY NGALA

IN KAMPALA

Kenya's national golf team put up a sterling performance in the afternoon's second round foursomes to level the score at 4-4 going into today's third round four ball better round of the 2019 Victoria Cup golf tournament at the Uganda Golf club's par 72 course on Thursday.

During the foursomes, the pair of Robinson Owiti and William Odera, who had rested in the morning round better ball, beat Uganda's Joseph Chinywaai and Godfrey Nsubuga 5-3, a victory that was followed by Daniel Nduva and Paul Muchangi's 4-3 win against Michael Alunga and Ashiraf Bagalana.

The third points came through the pair of team captain Samuel Njoroge and Mutahi Kibugu who beat Uganda's Dennis Asaba and Jakisa Emmanuel also 4-3.

However, Simon Njogu and Mathew Wahome lost by a hole against Daniel Bagu and Rodell Gaita, a match that was all square coming at the 18th hole where the Kenyans missed the greens on regulation after driving their ball to the left trees.

They need to halve the last hole for Kenya to go up by one point.

However, Njogu over charged his down hill putt, to miss the par while the Ugandans who were on the greens for two, missed a birdie by a foot, for a given, to take the hole and the match.

The hosts had beaten the defending champions 3-1 in the morning's four ball better ball.