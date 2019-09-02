Kenyan golfers for World Pairs tourney

By LARRY NGALA

Kenya will be represented for the first time ever in the World International Pairs golf tournament to be held at the Penina Golf Resort in Portugal from November 19 to 23 this year.

The three pairs (six players), who will fly the Kenyan flag, qualified during the National Pairs final held at Muthaiga Golf Club during the weekend after 12 gruelling rounds held in different parts of the country.

During the weekend's grand finale, Nyanza's Bilu Bhamra and R. Sandhu carded an impressive 44 points to beat Kiambu's Michael Karanga and Steve Kiaro, while taking the third slot was Kenya Railway Golf Club's long hitting James Kamenchu and youngster Edwin Murungi, who posted 43 points.

A total of 65 pairs participated in the grand finale, which according to Kenya Golf Union chairman Anthony Murage, was very encouraging because of the fact that it was the first time Kenya was staging the International Pairs tournament sponsored by Namibia Breweries through the top brand of Windhoek Lager.

"This is actually one of the biggest Amateur event that the Union has organised and we plan to start the qualifiers early next year," Murage said.

International Pairs Worldwide was created in England in 1999 and started as a regional inter-club “pairs” competition in the Hampshire area to celebrate the Millennium.

That was 19 years ago, and the tournament has grown into an International event of some significance.