Kenyans eighth in All Africa Team Golf Championship

Kenya national men’s golf team was placed eighth going into Saturday’s fourth and final round of this year’s All Africa Team Golf Championship at the par 72 Mont Choicy Le Golf course in Mauritius.

Kenya’s team captain Samuel Njoroge and the other senior player Simon Njogu both shot four over par 76 each while one of the two juniors Mutahi Kibugu carded 77 for the third round’s 229 gross which brought the team’s aggregate in three rounds to 40 over par 688 gross.

The team had posted 230 and 229 in the first and second rounds, and they have some work to do in the closing round if they would like to finish at least in the top four places.

In the two rounds, Njoroge shot one over par 73 and one under 71 though his team-mates did not play well.

Meanwhile as expected, defending champions South Africa fired their way to the top with an outstanding 16 under par 632 that included the third round’s 205 with Martin Vorster having contributed a seven under par 65, in addition to two 69s by Kyle De Beer and Jayden Schaper.

The South Africans were well ahead of Morocco, who posted 13 over par 661 after a 219 in the third round while hosts Mauritius put up a strong fight to close the day in third place on 669 gross, just a shot better than the Africa Region Four champions Uganda on 670.

Eswatini, formerly Swaziland, were in fifth place on 675 and finishing four shots behind them was Re-Union who carded 219 in the third round.