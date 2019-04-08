Khan takes lead at Kabate Junior Open

By LARRY NGALA

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Zubair Khan returned an impressive score of two over par 74 to grab a one-shot lead from club-mate Mutahi Kibugu in the opening round of this year’s Kabate Junior Open at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course on Monday.

Khan currently playing off handicap three, parred 14 holes with only a birdie at the par five-12th having bogeyed the fourth and sixth and late at the 18th for his 74, which was a shot better than Kibugu Mutahi, who birdied the seventh, 11th and 17th against bogeys' over the second, 13th and 18th with a triple bogey at the 15th.

He was followed closely by Royal Nairobi’s Koby Gatiramu on 76 for the third place.

Leading the girls' challenge was Royal Nairobi’s handicap three Serah Khanyereri with a score of seven over par 79.

Khanyereri recovered from three early bogeys at the back nine, to close with six straight pars though she had picked up a double at the par five-fifth hole and two other bogeys elsewhere.

Over 50 juniors and participating in the first event in a series of many junior tournaments planned for the April holidays.