Despite the tough condition of the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course, handicap 21 Ian Njoroge still managed to post 37 points made up of 17 and 20 to emerge the overall winner of the Muranga Golf Day, sponsored by Royal Media chairman S.K. Macharia and other sponsors.

Njoroge beat men winner Michael Nyangi on countback (20, 17), with Julius Gathumbi on 35, finishing second in the men’s section, just one point better than Mwangi Ngibuini.

Taking the gross title in the event, which attracted a field of 110 players, was Evans Ngene on 84 gross, while Charity Njoroge emerged the best lady with 37, winning well ahead of Grace Kibe on 33.

The Sponsor's winner was Paul Murumba, who carded 32 points and the nines went to Dedan Wambugu on 18 and Michael Wandegwa with 20 points. In the longest drive contest, Njenga Mbugua won the men’s title and Joyce Wanjiru took the ladies prize.

At Ruiru, Benard Ngore carded an impressive score of 43 points to win the 18th edition of the annual Polycap Igathe golf tournament.

The handicap 21 Ngore posted 22 points in the first nine and 21 from the back nine to win by one point from men winner John Maigua, who beat Stanley Mwangi on countback with 42 points, while taking home the third prize was Joel Wanyoike on 41 points.

Leading the ladies in the high scoring event, which attracted over 200 players was Susan Mukururi with a score of 42 points, one better than Wambui Rugu, while Marget Muriu was third with 39 points.

Ibrahim Lande claimed the guest title on 34 pints and emerging the best lady guest was Mary Wanjiku with a score of 39 points. Martin Karanja and Angelus Maina won the nines with 22 points.

The following are summarised results of the weekend golf round-up;

At Nyeri Golf Club, Windhoek International Pairs Golf series; Winners Mercy Mburu / Rose Komu 44 points, Baldev Singh / Khilan Shah 43 cb Wachira Keen and Ceaser Thimwa. Jacob Kamere / Eddie Karumwa 42 cb Pauline Kiguta and Lucy Wamuyu.