Kiambu hosts Mountain Classic

By LARRY NGALA

The annual Mountain Classic golf tournament, an event that was started by the "Mountain Tigers", marks its 11th anniversary this weekend at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course with a record field of 152 players.

One of the most popular event at Kiambu, the Mountain Classic has also attracted an impressive list of sponsors led by Air Mauritius, with others being J.B.Motors, Windhoek Premium Larger, Forest Breeze Gardens and Omega Risk Management.

Besides Kiambu members and the Mountain Tigers who include Paul Kaumbutho, David Nyaga, Larry Njue, Martin Nyaga, and their national coordinator and former Kiambu Golf Club chairman Fredrick Njeru Njagi, the event brings together players from various clubs in the country.

The list also includes Malawi-based Kimanthi Muthengi and Kenya Air Force Golf Club's George Ndirangu. Going for the overall prize among club members will include Njogu Njoroge, veteran golfer David Ndirangu and his four ball of S.K. Macharia, Maina Njakwe and P. Ondieki.

Because of the big field, teeing off is set for 6.45am with the afternoon tee off starting at 11am. There will be a curtain-raiser on Friday which has also attracted a big field.

“We have invited a number of guests to join us as we mark 11 years since the Mountain Classic was started by the Mountain Tigers. We are also planning to have an event in Nanyuki in September," said national coordinator Fredrick Njeru Njagi, who thanked the sponsors for their continued support.

Meanwhile, the Windhoek International Pairs golf series goes to Nakuru this weekend for another qualifying event where the top five pairs will book a place in the national finals. Over 20 pairs were drawn to tackle the par 73 Nakuru course.

The ladies will meanwhile be at Royal Nairobi Golf Club for the Ladies Open which has attracted all the leading lady golfers in the country. Leading the home challenge will be Serah Khanyereri, who is back in action after missing a number of events due to illness. To challenge her will be Kiambu’s Joyce Wanjiru, Agnes Nyakio and Mercy Nyanchama of Vet Lab, home player Rachel Chebukati and Eldoret’s Esther Chumo among others.