Kiambu hosts another top golf event

It is back-to-back action at the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club this weekend where the par 72 course host the Hon. Jude Njomo Golf Challenge being put together by Kiambu Member of Parliament Jude Njomo.

Coming after last weekend’s Lady Captain Prize which attracted a field of 142 players, this weekend’s tourney will be contested by 122 players though post entries will still be accepted for those who had not listed their names before the draw was done.

This weekend’s tournament is however aimed at raising funds to support sporting activities in public primary schools within Kiambu Constituency.

Funds raised will be used to purchase equipment, construction and renovation of play grounds, hiring of trainers among others.

Njomo, a golf enthusiast, is keen on introducing the game in public primary schools and the programme is expected to kick-start at the beginning of October.

Njomo has requested golfers to donate their unused clubs and extra golf balls for the noble cause.

A number of corporate bodies have committed to support the programme. They include DT Dobie, Rhombus Construction Ltd, Kings Pride Properties Limited, Infinity Motors, Bidco Ltd, Mwananchi Credit Union, Moran Publishers, Naivasha Resort, Wanderjoy Party World and some individuals.

During the Lady Captain’s Prize last weekend, players like Richard Mbugua, Sammy Muriu and lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru who posted impressive scores will be some of the players to watch this weekend.

HILLY COURSE

Away in Nyeri, the hilly Nyeri Golf Club course will be the venue for the CIC Insurance Group tournament. The event, which is part of a series of events being sponsored by the CIC Group, has attracted a field of 160 players most of them drawn in the morning with post entries still being accepted.

Among those include one of the leading amateur golfers in the country Peter Rimui, who is based in Nanyuki. Others include the long-hitting Dan Weru, KGU Mount Kenya region representative Benjamin Inoti, JGF Mount Kenya Region Representative Baldev Singh, lady golfers Stella Mwangi and Mercy Mburu, and one of the many priests in the draw Fr Anthony Munene who will be leading an interesting team that includes Arthur Muchiri, Postal Corporation boss Dan Kagwe and veteran golfer Justus Mugaa.

Leading the CIC Group staff for the staff prize will be Group General Manager James Kamiri who is enjoying a great form. To kick off the weekend’s activities will be two popular events, the Old Cambrian vs Laibon at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, and the annual Shangilia Charity golf tournament at Vet Lab Sports.

Both events have attracted big fields, with the Shangilia event being sponsored by Knight Frank, Coopers Kenya Brands, MTE, Paragon Properties and Victonel Academy. Event organiser Mary Karano has appealed for more players to support the event.

The Royal event has over 200 entrants and is being supported by corporates such as DHL and Vivo Energy.