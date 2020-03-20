Kiambu team in first round at Muthaiga

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Kiambu’s strong team of Mike Ngene and veteran golfer John Ngure cruised to Saturday’s first round of the 2020 Nairobi District Foursomes.

During the pre-qualifying round at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course yesterday, the two beat Thika B team of Dennis Gakuo and Simon Ngugi 5-4. The Kiambu pair will now meet defending champions Vet Lab B which is made up of Leo Zurovac and Steve Orinda.

In other matches, Golf Park B team of J. Rono and P. Macharia lost at the 19th hole to Sigona A pair of Hanif Tayebjee and his son Adam Tayebjee, while Railway B got a walkover from Royal A.

On the other hand, Vet Lab C won 2-1 against Ruiru B team of Chris Andrea and Jessy Ndegwa. However, Golf Park A posted a 2-1 victory against Royal B while Ndumberi’s Michael Karanga and Steve Kiaro won 4-3 against Thika A team of Edwin Kiarie and Peter Rimui.

Railway A also went through to Saturday morning’s first round after beating Ruiru A of Ben Omondi and Frank Munyuah 3-2. Railway A will meet Sigona B, while Vet Lab B takes on Golf Park C and Ndumberi will take on Golf Park.

Other matches will be between Muthaiga A and Limuru B while Limuru A is drawn against Vet Lab C with Sigona A to meet Muthaiga B while the hosting club’s C team will be in action against Railway B.

Advertisement

The first round matches are set for 8am where the winners will return to the course for the second round at 12.00 noon, the semi-finals are scheduled for tomorrow morning followed by the final in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) office at Muthaiga Golf Club will remain closed until further notice. In a brief statement to the captain at Muthaiga Golf Club, as well as other club captains, KGU secretary George Gathu said the union had taken the decision following the directive from the government concerning the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Following the directive from the government to take necessary measures to avoid/reduce the spread of coronavirus (covid-19, Kenya Golf Union office will remain closed from March 20 until further notice,” Gathu said.

“The secretariat shall continue working from home and in the event of junior golf matters please contact 070718793 or email [email protected] also note that JGF membership applications can be done online through – www.juniorgolfkenya.org. Other matters concerning golf please call 0722433723 or email [email protected],” said the brief statement.

Away in Uganda, the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) has suspended all union events and tournaments for 30 days. According to a UGU advisory on the coronavirus, in reference to the presidential directive, UGU president Moses Matsiko and his secretary Agaba Anthony, told clubs that they were responsible for ensuring that adequate measures are put in place to safeguard club members, staff and visitors to those clubs.