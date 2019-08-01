Kiambu to host Windhoek Lager event

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Fresh from last weekend’s Ladies Craig Bowl, the nine-hole Kiambu Golf Club course will this weekend be the venue for the ongoing Windhoek Lager International Pairs competition being staged by the Kenya Golf Union in partnership with Namibia Breweries through its top brand, Windhoek Lager.

This weekend’s event, which is the 10th leg in the 14-event series, has attracted over 50 pairs including guests of the Windhoek Lager which has been staging the series for the past 20 years though this is the first time that the series is taking place in Kenya.

Like the last eight legs, this weekend’s event - which will be preceded by Friday’s ninth leg at Thika Sports Club - is expected to produce five pairs (10 players) who will meet other qualifiers during the grand finale to be held at Vet Lab Sports on August 31 with the top three pairs set to represent Kenya in the International World finals in Portugal from November 19 to 23.

Among the pairs seeking a place in the grand finale is that of Larry Njue and Paul Kaumbutho, S.K. Macharia and Maina Njakwe, as well as Stephen Kiaro and Michael Karanga among many others.

At Thika Sports Club, besides Friday's Windhoek International Pairs, the par 72 course will Saturday host the Sparrow Ladies Medal being sponsored by club member Patrick Gakuo.

Over 200 players were drawn for the event where the ladies will be joined by the men members as well as guests drawn from various clubs in the country.

Still in Thika, the Thika Greens Golf Resort’s par 72 course will be the venue for the 2019 CEO’s golf tournament. This is an annual event that started in 2014 and is held in honour of the Thika Greens Resort’s CEO Charles Kibiru who is also the Kirinyaga senator.

This year, the event has received tremendous support from various corporates including Vivo Energy, Toyota Kenya, Keroche Breweries, Liberty Assurance and friends of the CEO. A field of 220 players including some of the local professionals was drawn to battle it out for a number of prizes being offered.

The pros who will be teeing off on Friday include Thika Sports Club's Simon Ngige as well Sullivan Muthugia, Kopan Timbe and Paul Thuo who were drawn alongside Kibiru.

Back in Nairobi, the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course will on Friday host the SEACOM Kenya Corporate golf tournament. SEACOM's Managing Director for the Eastern North and East Africa (ENEA) region, Tonny Tugee, himself a golfer says a lot will be at stake for those who will conquer the tough Muthaiga course.

“We will be offering fabulous prizes for the winners and unique performers. However, what is most important is that the tournament creates the opportunity for us to deepen our interactions with customers, suppliers and other stakeholders,” said Tugee and added “While the focus on the day is on friendly competition, SEACOM’s future-minded objectives mean we’ll also be listening and building relationships so that we can better deliver seamless and cost-effective business solutions across the region.”

Elsewhere, Royal Nairobi will also be busy this weekend with two events set for Friday and Saturday. Action there starts with the Sunset Golfing Society CSR tournament on Friday where over 150 players are drawn while on Saturday the par 72 course will host the Kenya Red Cross Humanity Cup.