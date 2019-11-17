Kibugu clinches Winston Churchill Cup

By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Mutahi Kibugu over the weekend completed a two rounds total of level par 144 to claim the Safari Park Hotel-sponsored Winston Churchill Cup at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

The 18-year-old Kibugu, who started with a round of one over par 73 in Friday’s opening round, got off well on Saturday’s final round, with an early birdie at the second hole, though he followed it with two bogeys at the fourth and sixth. He however managed to pick up one shot back at the seventh, then crowned the nine with an eagle at the ninth.

Carrying with him a two under par score to the back nine, Kibugu dropped a shot at the 12th but birdied the 14th and 15th and despite a late double bogey at the 17th, his one under par 71 finish was still a shot better than Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Daniel Nduva who carded level par 72 to finish with a total of one over par 145 gross.

“A win finally. I am very happy winning this event, this is good for me and my golf as I just needed to experience how it feels winning a big event with all the top amateurs around,’’ said Kibugu who finished second in this year’s Junior Strokeplay Championship at his home club.

The long hitter Nduva, a winner of the recent Uganda Open and Pam Golding Safari Open event in Uganda, made birdies on the first and 15th and dropped shots on the sixth and 17th.

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge shot two under par 70 but that could only earn him a third-place finish on two over par 146. He had a total of five birdies in the final round where he also dropped three shots.

Advertisement

SUBSIDIARY

This year, besides the main event which was open to golfers playing off handicap 12 and below, the club decided to have a subsidiary which attracted over 150 players.

Taking the overall title in the subsidiary was a lady golfer Esther Wanjiku who carded 38 points to beat men winner Fr. Joseph Kirimi by one point as Ben Thiga on 36 was second in the men’s section.

Ann Mukiri won the ladies prize with a score of 33, beating Margaret Waweru by a point and the nines went to Wanjau Gathuri on 20 and Rod Barton with 21 points. Leading the guests was D.M. Kibe on 29 points.

The final leaderboard in the Winston Churchill Cup:

Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga) 73, 71= 144

Daniel Nduva (Nyali) 73, 72= 145

Samuel Njoroge (Railway) 76, 70- 146

Taimur Malik (Muthaiga) 72, 77= 149

William Odera (Golf Park) 75, 76= 151

Peter Rimui (Thika) 75, 76= 151

David Matano (Thika) 76, 77- 153

Chris Andrea (Ruiru) 79, 75= 154

Anthony Irungu (Muthaiga) 75, 79= 154