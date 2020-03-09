By LARRY NGALA

More by this Author

Muthaiga Open champion Mutahi Kibugu clinched his back-to-back title in the 2020 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC), after beating home player and fellow junior Adam Tayebjee in a three-hole play-off at the weekend’s Sigona Bowl golf tournament held at Sigona Golf Club.

Playing off plus one handicap, Kibugu started the 54-hole event with rounds of 75 and 74 on Saturday. He however carded a fine round of one under par 71 on Sunday’s third round for a total of 220 gross. In his final round, Kibugu who has been preparing for the postponed Magical Kenya Open, birdied the second, seventh and ninth after dropping a shot at the fifth.

He started the back nine well by picking up birdies at the 10th and 11th, though two successive double bogeys on the 13th and 14th almost threw him out of the running for the title. A birdie at the 15th hole came in hand for Kibugu as it drew him level with Tayebjee who carded one over par 73 in the final round, to also finish on 220 gross.

On the other hand, the 17-year-old Tayebjee playing off handicap two, birdied the sixth and ninth at the front nine where he also dropped two shots at the third and eighth. He however dropped two shots at the 13th and 14th for his one over par 73 which also gave him a tournament total of 220 to force the play-off with Kibugu.

“I feel great finishing second. I had gone into the competition aiming to finish in the top five. After all I was competing against the top amateurs. I am really pleased with the results as the work I have been putting in to sharpen my game is paying dividends,’’ said Tayebjee. “It was a fantastic feeling to be in a play-off in front of big crowd. I congratulate Mutahi for making two birdies in the last two holes of play-off against my pars. I look forward for the rest of the season to once again play alongside top Kenyan amateurs.’’

Muthaiga’s Bo Ciera on 221 beat Simon Njogu and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge on countback, to finish third. Njogu however took the third round gross title on 74, while winning the second and first rounds gross were Samuel Njoroge and club-mate John Lejirmah on 72 and 73 gross respectively.

Advertisement

In the nett section, home player Deep Shah posted nett 213 made up of 68, 71 and 74, to win by three shots from Vet Lab Sports Club’s Leo Zurovac with Dev Savani of Sigona coming home third on 218 nett. The three rounds nett winners were Ngondo Kimemia on 68, Evanson Ngene also on 68 and Ali Wasim with a score of nett 71.

At Vet Lab, Ian Njoroge was the best qualifier in the 2020 Johnnie Walker Golf series grand finale after posting an excellent score of 44 points. He won ahead of Nelson Chek on 34 points after beating John Odhiambo and Caleb Kositany on countback. Leading the club members was Andrew Thuku on 39, one better than Watson Burugu who finished second while in third place was D. Musau on 37 points.

Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Julius Kaindi emerged the best guest with a score of 39 points, beating Renaldo D’Souza by one point as K. Kiarie on 36 was third. Former national ladies champion Mary Karano posted 38 points to claim the ladies title with Rachel Ndei in second place on 35 points. Joseph Kagigite won the staff prize with a score of 34 points. The team title went to the team of Sahil Shah (36), Deep Shah (32), Karan Sanghani (31) and Bhavik Shah (27) making a total of 126 points.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Angelus Maina posted a total of 42 points to win the Lady Captain’s Prize (Mary Muthoni). Taking the men’s title was Jessy Ndegwa who posted 38, same as Fr. S. Gaitho who took the second prize while in third place was David Kibui on 37 after beating Michael Waititu on countback. The two nines went to D. Kamau on 23 and James Njogu with 20 points respectively.

In the ladies category, Ruth Kamau took the Silver Division title on 36 points after beating Catherine Wambui on countback. Irene Wamoro was a distant third on 32 points. The Bronze title went to Grace Miano on 37 points after a count back with Esther Mworia. Jane Mwaura was third on 35 after a count back with Salome Kamau who took the fourth prize. The nines went to Charity Njoroge on 18 and Catherine Gitonga who carded 17 points.

The handicap five Sylvester Luhombo emerged the men guest winner with 36 and the ladies guest winner was Grace Wanjohi on 33 points.

SUMMARISED RESULTS

At Kiambu: Surveyors Golf Day; Men Winner Stephen Muhinja 70 nett, 2nd Caesar Mugo 72, 3rd Eng. Njoroge Kamunge 73, 4th David Kimani 73; Lady Winner Joyce Wanjiru 75, 2nd Jane Kanyi 81, Guest Winner Peter Wakaba 77; Nines; Mugo Kamau 33.5, Harrison Mwaura 34.5; Sponsors Winner Geoffrey Waburi 76 nett.